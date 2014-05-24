Indiana Pacers To Take On Miami Heat In Crucial Game 3

The Indiana Pacers are in a bit of a quandary. An 87-83 game 2 loss to the Miami Heat was compounded by an injury to Paul George, which was later determined to be a concussion.

As George's status for Saturday's game 3 remained uncertain, the Pacers pressed forward knowing they might be without their best player and top scorer.

As it turns out George, who according to Pacers medical personnel has been symptom costless for two days, has been cleared to play against the Heat. If his pregame routine goes according to plan, he will be in the starting line-up for Indiana.

This news comes as a relief to a Pacers team that was knocked off course in its attempt to put the defending champion Heat in an 0-2 hole. LeBron James and Dwayne Wade were superb for Miami as the duo combined to score 45 points and carry their teammates through a strong fourth quarter that helped even the series.

"That's why they're the hundred million dollar guys," Miami reserve guard Norris Cole said of his teammates. "They're unstoppable. They make the game easy for everyone else when they're in attack mode."

For Indiana to regain home court advantage, it is imperative that they find a way to slow down the wrecking crew that is James and Wade. Indeed, the two All-Stars have been the catalysts for Miami thus far in the series, as no other Heat starter has managed to score in double figures in either game.

However, stopping James and Wade is obviously easier said than done. James was magnificent down the stretch against the Pacers in game 2, and Wade, who appears as healthy as he has been all season, looks to be in prime form. The two stars combined to score 22 points in the final frame to help stave off Indiana.

In game 3, Indiana must limit the opportunities of James to have the ball in the open court where he was able to either score or facilitate for teammates, Wade in particular.

Having George in the line-up will no doubt buoy up the Pacers who will have to deal with what is certain to be a raucous crowd. Indiana will also rely on Lance Stephenson (25 points in game 2) to continue his hot streak.

But for Indiana to win this series, it must get offensive production from two players, one obvious and the other more obscure. Roy Hibbert has been much maligned in these playoffs for playing well below his 7'2" frame. So far in the Eastern Conference Finals, Hibbert has scored 19 and 12 and grabbed a total of 22 rebounds. If those numbers continue, the Pacers will be pleased.

Another player who must put up numbers for Indiana is back up forward Luis Scola. In game 2 Miami chose to rotate away from Scola, daring him to shoot mid range jump shots. The result was a 1-6 performance with one assist. In two games he has scored only four points in his 25 minutes of playing time.

For Indiana to take advantage of its inside strength, Hibbert and Scola, along with the versatile David West, must put significant numbers up on the scoreboard.

As for Miami, the question is how long the team can live with sub par performance from its starting group, aside from James and Wade. In the game 1 blowout loss, Chris Bosh went only 4 of 12 from the field, followed by a 4/9 performance in game 2. Bosh has a total of 18 points through the first two contests and is drawing the ire of many Heat fans. If Bosh can make a return to his big-time-shot playoff past, Indiana could very well be in trouble going forward.

It is significant to mention that Miami has won 11 straight playoff games following a loss. That being said, players from both teams are resolved in knowing this series will be a fierce battle.

"It's not going to be pretty. Not in the Eastern Conference," James said. "It's never pretty basketball in the Eastern Conference.