Halftime Report: Miami Heat Battling San Antonio Spurs In Game 5 Of 2014 NBA Finals

In a crucial Game 5 between the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat, the Spurs lead by seven at the half.

The Heat got off to an incredible start in the first quarter leading the Spurs by as much as 14 points. LeBron took over for the Heat in quarter one scoring an impressive 17 points.

It didn't take long for the San Antonio Spurs to get hot. In the second quarter, Kawhi Leonard and Manu Ginobili caught fire and combined for a total of 29 points. The Spurs were able to slowly climb there way back until they took a four point lead with three minutes left in the first half. San Antonio then closed out the quarter up by seven.

For Miami, it certainly will be a dog fight in the second half to send this series back to Miami for a Game 6. LeBron James will more than likely have to come out strong in the opening minutes so that the game doesn't get out of control. The defensive effort will need to be better because it declined in the second quarter. San Antonio's bench play has been huge tonight, and that will have to continue as well.

The stat leader for the Miami Heat include LeBron James who has 20 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks.

As for the Spurs, Kawhi Leonard has 15 points, 6 rebounds and 1 assist.