Nerlens Noel Impressive In First NBA Game

In his unofficial pro debut, Nerlens Noel started off his professional career for the Philadelphia 76ers on the right note with a solid game against the Orlando Magic in the Orlando Summer League. Despite the Sixers loss, Noel still gave Philly fans watching a reason to believe that he was the worth wait, considering he did not play last year. Right out of the gate on the Sixers' first possession after winning the tip, Noel faked out Dewayne Dedmon in the post, and finished with a one handed slam dunk.