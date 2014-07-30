Will Kevin Durant "Come Home" to the Washington Wizards in 2016?

This summer was headlined by LeBron saying "I'm coming home" as he chose to return to the region he grew up in to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers once again. The question now becomes, could we see a similar story from Kevin Durant in 2016?

Durant was born in Prince Georges County, Maryland and has a ton of pride in the area he grew up in. He is a diehard Redskins fan and even has the word "Maryland" tattooed across the top of his back (both pictured below).

(Photo courtesy of the Associated Press)

(Photo courtesy of LarryBrownSports.com)

When asked about LeBron's decision to return home to Cleveland at a USA Basketball training session, Durant said the following, "I thought it was well-thought-out. It was classy. It's funny seeing guys think about more than just basketball for once. He thought about the city where he comes from, about Northeast Ohio and how he can affect so many of the kids just being there playing basketball. I love that. So many guys get criticized for making the decision that’s best for them instead of what’s best for everybody else."

Even before these comments, Washington Wizards fans were already drooling over the potential of Durant returning to his hometown to play for their team. So naturally, Durant was next asked if he too would follow LeBron's example and return home in 2016. He had the following to say on the subject, "I’m going to do what’s best for me. OIt’s hard to talk about that right now when I’ve got two years left in Oklahoma City. I’m just going to focus on that. I’m not going to make a decision based on what anybody else does. I grew up looking the Bullets/Wizards. I grew up taking the train to that arena, all the time, to look Georgetown, the Bullets, the Washington Mystics. That whole city is a part of me. It’s in my blood. I love going back home, seeing my family and playing there, but I love Oklahoma City, too.”

It is clear that Durant likes the idea of potentially returning to the Wizards, but it is just as obvious that he is nowhere near the point in time where he will make that decision. One thing is for sure, however, is if the Wizards are able to add Kevin Durant to their already very talented young nucleus, they should be title contenders for years to come. It will be interesting to look this unfold over the next two years.