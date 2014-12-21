Danilo Gallinari Out Three Weeks With Meniscus Tear

Just when he was finally finding his rhythm and playing well, Danilo Gallinari suffers yet another knee injury. This time, he has a tear of his right meniscus and will be out at least three weeks after surgery, according to Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post.

During the 2012-2013 season, Gallinari tore his ACL and missed all of last season. He was slowly getting healthy this season until this latest setback.

Gallinari was averaging 15.0 points in his last three games, so this injury comes at a very unfortunate time. For the season, though, he has been averaging just 7.8 points and 3.0 rebounds.

As part of the Carmelo Anthony deal, Gallinari has been a disappointment due to his miserable injuries. He is, however, a top notch scorer when fully healthy and in rhythm.

In Gallinari’s absence, Alonzo Gee figures to see an increase in minutes. The Denver Nuggets are currently 12-15 on the season, as they stand 11th in a superior Western Conference.