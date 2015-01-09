Phoenix Suns: The Best Team You've Never Heard About

The Phoenix Suns are 22-16. They are currently tied with defending champions San Antonio Spurs for seventh place in the brutal Western conference. They hold a comfortable 3.5 game lead on ninth place New Orleans Pelicans, and a four game lead on the injury-riddled Oklahoma City Thunder. They are 10-2 in their last 12 games, winning four in a row overall. The last three losses for this team have been by a combined nine points. For some reason, though, this team has been counted out by everybody. Playoffs? For this Suns group? Not a chance. Not with Oklahoma City getting healthy for the stretch run. Right? Wrong. Fans, media, national pundits around the world, and the NBA need to keep this team on its radar, because they are not going to go away. 

One month ago, the Phoenix Suns were in the midst of a six-game losing streak. They suffered a heart-breaking defeat at the buzzer not once, but two times in a week. Two lucky bounces that pretty much told this Suns team, "Sorry, maybe next season." Players started to complain about playing time. David Aldridge of NBA.com asked Isaiah Thomas why he thought he would find playing time here behind Goran Dragic and Eric Bledsoe on the depth chart.

Isaiah's response, "I really went home, talked to my family, prayed on it. I really tried to envision how it would really work, 'cause it didn't make sense. But when they put it on paper and they told me I was going to be a big part of what they do here, I believed them. I felt like they were genuine. And we've had ups and downs this season, but at the end of the day we're trying to do the best we can to make it work. And if it doesn't work, it doesn't work. We tried..." 

Only half way through the losing streak, P.J. Tucker had some words about the team as well.  

"We got to man up. Point blank. Period. We got to stop looking for excuses, we got to stop doing everything we're doing, stop looking at the standings. It's on every one of us, me included."

It was easy for everyone to write off this Suns team at that point. Heck, it was even easy for the Suns to throw in the towel themselves at that point. Considering the fact that the Thunder won seven straight, while the Suns lost six straight, and tugged ahead of Phoenix in the standings, you would be hard-pressed to have found someone who believed in this team. At that point, the Suns were 12-14, 10th place in the West. This season was pretty much lost, right? Not so fast. 12 games have been played since that six-game losing streak, and the Suns have gone 10-2. Only the Atlanta Hawks have been better during that stretch. They have gained some much needed separation from Oklahoma City in the standings out West. The Phoenix Suns are out to prove that despite what is being said about them, they belong up there with everybody else, and here's why. 

Three-Headed Monster

When the Phoenix Suns acquired Isaiah Thomas in the off-season, he was not insurance in case Eric Bledsoe left. The Suns had a vision. They had a vision of running three point guards in the same lineup, something no other team in the league can do. For the first 26 games, the three did not share much time on the court together, if any at all, which is not what was envisioned. These past 12 games, the deadly trio has finished all the contests on the court together, and the team has gone 10-2. They have combined to average over 52 points per game in this recent stretch. Eric Bledsoe had a stretch of six games where he averaged over 19 points per game, 8.5 rebounds, and six assists. It looks beautiful, the ball movement, the scoring, the penetration, and most importantly, it is resulting in wins. They are also a great option in the clutch. In the last three minutes of the fourth quarter, Goran Dragic and Eric Bledsoe are both in top five in field goal percentage. Opposing teams are having trouble guarding these three at the end of games. You just do not practice defending a lineup with three point guards in the NBA, but the Suns are rolling right now, and it is because of their off-season plan finally coming into effect. All Phoenix needed was for the ammunition to buy into the plan and learn their roles before being able to use the weapon, and they are locked in now.

 