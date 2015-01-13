Dominique Wilkins Turns 55

NBA hall of famer Dominique Wilkins has turned 55. The "Human Highlight Film" was known notably for his finesse slam dunks and his scoring. He is 12th all-time in NBA scoring with 26,668 points. His best scoring average was in the 87-88 season in which he averaged 30.7 points with the Hawks. He also won the slam dunk contest in 1985 and 1990.

Dominique Wilkins also was known for his 12-year tenure with the Atlanta Hawks. He made the All-Star team nine times and made All-NBA First Team in 1986. He was a legend in the state of Georgia, as he played his college ball at UGA from 1979-82. His legacy continued in the state of Georgia by becoming an icon with the Atlanta Hawks.

Nique' battled against Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on numerous occasions. Bird was always able to edge out Nique' to prevent his Hawks from making the Finals. Nonetheless, it was a sight to see for fans of that era, watching two hall of famers go at it.

Wilkins spent the 1994-95 season with the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers. His career started to come to a close and spent time with teams in Greece, Italy, the San Antonio Spurs, and Orlando Magic from 1995-1999.

Dominique Wilkins was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006. His ability to energize every arena he played in was phenomenal and put the Atlanta Hawks on the map throughout the 80's and 90's. His time in Atlanta set the stage for other players on the Hawks to make their play be known, such as Doc Rivers and Spud Webb. Dominique Wilkins is now a play-by-play commentator for the Atlanta Hawks. We here at VAVEL wish Nique nothing but the best.



Here are Dominique Wilkins' top 10 dunks of his career.