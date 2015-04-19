Brooklyn Nets - Atlanta Hawks Score 2015 NBA Playoffs Game 1 (92-99)
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 28: Alan Anderson #6 of the Brooklyn Nets drives against Kyle Korver #26 of the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on January28, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Final: Hawks 99, Nets 92.

Q4 0:11: With the game coming to a close and the Hawks up 7, it appears the Hawks will finish the game on free throws.

Q4 0:50: Deron Williams cuts the lead to five with a big triple. Hawks lead 97-92.

Q4 0: 57: Teague has four straight points and the Hawks lead 97-89.

Q4 1:34: Thad Young hits a floater in the lane and the lead is down to 4. Hawks lead 93-89.

Q4 2:54:  DeMarre Carroll hits both free throws and the lead is 10!

Q4 3: 15: Kyle Korver is a cold blooded assassin. After faking a drive he pulls up for three and gives the Hawks a 91-83 lead. Korver now has 21 points on 6 of 11 shooting from deep. That is why he was an All-Star!

Q4 3:29: Joe Johnson keeps doing it! This time he gets to the line and makes two to cut the lead to five. Hawks lead 88-83.

Q4 3:45: Jeff Teague makes a jumper and that ends an 11-2 Nets run. the Nets now trail by 7.

Q4 4:13: Joe Johnson scores and assists on a Lopez lay up on the next play. Hawks lead 86-81.

Q4 5:16: Millsap gets fouled and he hits both free throws. Hawks lead 86-77.

Q4 5:52: Thad Young scores and the lead is down to 7. Johnson fouls Millsap on the next play and Horford and Carroll check in. Hawks lead 84-77.

Q4 6:33: Looks like Al Horford will return to this game. He is set to check in with DeMarre Carroll.

Q4 7:04: The Nets go on a 5-0 run and Kyle Korver blocks Thad Young to prevent another two points. Hawks lead 84-75.

Q4 8:52: Al Horford has a dislocated right pinky finger and will most likely not return to the game.

Q4 8:52: Mike Scott makes a layup and that gives the Hawks an 83-70 lead. Lionel Hollins calls a timeout.

Q4 9:23: Alan Anderson makes a triple and the Nets trail 81-70.

Q4 10:41: Kyle Korver makes two free throws and he's up to 18 points. Hawks lead, 79-66.

Q4 10:50: Al Horford jams his finger and the Hawks call a timeout. Also, Brook Lopez just set his playoff career high in rebounds with 13.

Q4 11:13: Kyle Korver makes another triple and he is up to 16 points. Hawks lead 77-64.

End of Q3: The Nets are currently shooting a better percentage than the Hawks from the field (43.9% to 43.8%) but Brooklyn still trails by double-digit points.

End of Q3: Hawks 74, Nets 62.

Q3 0:59: The Nets pick up a quick four points and the lead is down to twelve. Hawks lead 74-62.

Q3 1:54: Antic finds a cutting Horford and Lopez eats the jam! Hawks lead 74-58.

Q3 2:27: This crowd in Phillips Arena is not holding back. The boos for Joe Johnson are getting loud.

Q3 2:50: Pero Antic gets a tip layup and the lead is 16. Hawks up 72-56.

Q3 3:40: Schroder makes a triple after a Nets bucket. This kid is good! Hawks lead 70-56.

Q3 4:38: Lopez tried to guard Schroder out on the perimter. Lopez was put on skates and Schroder finishes at the rim. Hawks lead 67-54.

Q3 5:10: Does anyone else find it weird that Markel Brown is a starter but he hasn't played since 6:25 in the first quarter?

Q3 5:10: Korver makes a triple--something he does a lot--and the Hawks lead 65-54.

Q3 5:30: Having Dennis Schroder makes life so much easier for the Hawks. He is such a good backup point guard.

Q3 6:28: DeMarre Carroll makes a triple and the lead is 8. Nets trail, 62-54.

Q3 7: 26: Millsap drives middle and puts the lead back to five. Nets trail 59-54.

Q3 8:06: The Nets have shot 61% since the first quarter. That might a reason for their big comeback.

Q3 8:22: The Nets get 4 more points after layups from Williams and Bogdanovic. Hawks lead by only 3, 57-54. Ladies and gentlemen, we have ourselves a ball game.

Q3 8:58: Deron Williams converts on the And-1 and Teague picks up his 3rd foul. Hawks lead, 57-50.

Q3 10:02: Joe Johnson misses both free throws and the score remains the same. It's weird seeing him come up empty at the line.

Q3 10:33: There is not a shot that DeMarre Carroll is afraid to take. Hawks lead, 57-47.

Q3 11: 34: Jeff Teague gets the ball rolling with the first two points of the second half. Hawks lead 57-45.

Q3 12:00: Al Horford passes it in and the second half is underway.

Halftime: The second half will be beginning soon! Get ready for 24 more minutes of NBA action!

Halftime: DeMarre Carroll leads the game in points with 12. Brook Lopez leads with 9 rebounds and Korver and Carroll are tied for most assists with 3 apiece.

Halftime: Hawks 55, Nets 45.

Q2 0:07.6: Mike Budenholzer call a timeout and draws up the final play of the half. Hawks lead, 55-45.

Q2 1:08: DeMarre Carroll with the move and he converts on the deflating And-1. Hawks lead 55-45.

Q2 1:44: Kyle Korver is currently leading the game in scoring and is the only player in double-digit scoring with 10 points. Brook Lopez is right behind him with 9.

Q2 1:44: After DeMarre Carroll and Brook Lopez trade buckets, the lead remains at 8. Hawks lead 52-44.

Q2 2:42: The corpse of Deron Williams just made a really nifty reverse layup. Unfortunately, the Hawks offense is rolling. They lead 50-42.

Q2 4:56: I guess that timeout was warranted; Jeff Teague just made a corner three to give the Hawks a 46-34 lead.

Q2 5:11: Mike Budenholzer calls timeout. The Hawks haven't been great but they've been good enough to have control of this game through the first 19 minutes.

Q2 5:11: The Nets are on a 7-0 run. Hawks lead 43-34. Also, I can confirm that Deron Williams is still alive. He just made a three pointer.

Q2 6:11: The announcers are talking about 8th seeds upsetting 1st seeds. That's funny.

Q2 6:59: Alan Anderson answers Mike Scott's reverse layup putback with a midrange jumper. Hawks lead 43-29.

Q2 8:25: Joe Johnson makes a jumper as the shot clock expires. He now has 6 points. Hawks lead 41-27.

Q2 9:02: Kyle Korver missed a free throw. That was weird. Hawks lead 41-25.

Q2 9:37: Fun stat: The Nets didn't have a single assist in the first quarter. Jarrett Jack got the first one for the team on the previously mentioned Earl Clark triple.

Q2 9:37: Al Horford scores of a Nets turnover. Brooklyn now has 8 of those. Yikes. Hawks lead 39-23, causing Lionel Hollins to burn a timeout.

Q2 10:35: Earl Clark makes a triple--his first in his playoff career--but he goaltends on defense. Hawks lead 37-23. This game is starting to get out of control.

Q2 11:41: Kyle Korver makes a three pointer from way downtown. That's his second of the game.

End of Q1: The Hawks are shooting 50% from the field, making 11 of their 22 shot attempts. The Nets are 8-21. Atlanta is also perfect from the free throw line, all 7 of their attempts were makes. Hawks lead, 32-20.

Q1 0:27: Schroder gets to consecutive buckets at the rim. Hawks lead 32-20.

Q1 1:17: Jack and Horford trade deuces. Hawks lead 28-19.

Q1 2:08: Earl Clark tried to shoot a three pointer over Horford. The ball ended up in the fourth row in the opposite direction. Hawks lead 26-17.

Q1 2:27: Dennis Schroder checks in and draws a foul quickly. Both free throws fall. Hawks lead 26-17.

Q1 2:58: Jack gets makes two consecutive shots and the Nets cut the Hawks' lead to 7. Hawks still lead 24-17.

Q1 3:51: Jarrett Jack has just checkin in for Brooklyn. Hawks lead, 24-13.

Q1 4:01: The Hawks are shooting 57.1% from the field; the Nets, only 35.7%. Hawks lead 24-13.

Q1 4:01: Antic hits a triple and the Hawks lead, 24-13.

Q1 5:23: Pero Antic gets fouled attempting a triple. Welcome to Nets basketball.

Q1 7:30: The Hawks' offense is looking really solid so far. The ball isn't sticking and there is little the Nets' defense can do to stop it.

Q1: 7:30: Markel Brown with a big put back slam! Atlanta replies with two quick buckets, lead 15-9.

Q1 9:03: Thad Young splits the free throws but Brook Lopez gets the put back and the Nets trail, 9-7.

Q1 10:14: Al Horford gets an easy two off an out-of-bounds play. Nets miss their next shot and DeMarre Carroll draws the foul on the other end. After Carroll makes two, ATL leads 7-2.

Q1 11:18: Joe Johnson gets his first shot to fall and Kyle Korver answers with a triple of his own. Hawks lead, 3-2.

Q1 11:56, 0-0: The game begins with a turnover off the tip-off.

The Hawks starters are Jeff Teague, Kyle Korver, DaMarre Carroll, Paul Millsap and Al Horford.

Get your popcorn ready! It's game time!

Brace yourselves, NBA fans.