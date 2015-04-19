Brooklyn Nets - Atlanta Hawks Score 2015 NBA Playoffs Game 1 (92-99)

Final: Hawks 99, Nets 92.

Q4 0:11: With the game coming to a close and the Hawks up 7, it appears the Hawks will finish the game on free throws.

Q4 0:50: Deron Williams cuts the lead to five with a big triple. Hawks lead 97-92.

Q4 0: 57: Teague has four straight points and the Hawks lead 97-89.

Q4 1:34: Thad Young hits a floater in the lane and the lead is down to 4. Hawks lead 93-89.

Q4 2:54: DeMarre Carroll hits both free throws and the lead is 10!

Q4 3: 15: Kyle Korver is a cold blooded assassin. After faking a drive he pulls up for three and gives the Hawks a 91-83 lead. Korver now has 21 points on 6 of 11 shooting from deep. That is why he was an All-Star!

Q4 3:29: Joe Johnson keeps doing it! This time he gets to the line and makes two to cut the lead to five. Hawks lead 88-83.

Q4 3:45: Jeff Teague makes a jumper and that ends an 11-2 Nets run. the Nets now trail by 7.

Q4 4:13: Joe Johnson scores and assists on a Lopez lay up on the next play. Hawks lead 86-81.

Q4 5:16: Millsap gets fouled and he hits both free throws. Hawks lead 86-77.

Q4 5:52: Thad Young scores and the lead is down to 7. Johnson fouls Millsap on the next play and Horford and Carroll check in. Hawks lead 84-77.

Q4 6:33: Looks like Al Horford will return to this game. He is set to check in with DeMarre Carroll.

Q4 7:04: The Nets go on a 5-0 run and Kyle Korver blocks Thad Young to prevent another two points. Hawks lead 84-75.

Q4 8:52: Al Horford has a dislocated right pinky finger and will most likely not return to the game.

Q4 8:52: Mike Scott makes a layup and that gives the Hawks an 83-70 lead. Lionel Hollins calls a timeout.

Q4 9:23: Alan Anderson makes a triple and the Nets trail 81-70.

Q4 10:41: Kyle Korver makes two free throws and he's up to 18 points. Hawks lead, 79-66.

Q4 10:50: Al Horford jams his finger and the Hawks call a timeout. Also, Brook Lopez just set his playoff career high in rebounds with 13.

Q4 11:13: Kyle Korver makes another triple and he is up to 16 points. Hawks lead 77-64.

End of Q3: The Nets are currently shooting a better percentage than the Hawks from the field (43.9% to 43.8%) but Brooklyn still trails by double-digit points.

End of Q3: Hawks 74, Nets 62.

Q3 0:59: The Nets pick up a quick four points and the lead is down to twelve. Hawks lead 74-62.

Q3 1:54: Antic finds a cutting Horford and Lopez eats the jam! Hawks lead 74-58.

Q3 2:27: This crowd in Phillips Arena is not holding back. The boos for Joe Johnson are getting loud.

Q3 2:50: Pero Antic gets a tip layup and the lead is 16. Hawks up 72-56.

Q3 3:40: Schroder makes a triple after a Nets bucket. This kid is good! Hawks lead 70-56.

Q3 4:38: Lopez tried to guard Schroder out on the perimter. Lopez was put on skates and Schroder finishes at the rim. Hawks lead 67-54.

Q3 5:10: Does anyone else find it weird that Markel Brown is a starter but he hasn't played since 6:25 in the first quarter?

Q3 5:10: Korver makes a triple--something he does a lot--and the Hawks lead 65-54.

Q3 5:30: Having Dennis Schroder makes life so much easier for the Hawks. He is such a good backup point guard.

Q3 6:28: DeMarre Carroll makes a triple and the lead is 8. Nets trail, 62-54.

Q3 7: 26: Millsap drives middle and puts the lead back to five. Nets trail 59-54.

Q3 8:06: The Nets have shot 61% since the first quarter. That might a reason for their big comeback.

Q3 8:22: The Nets get 4 more points after layups from Williams and Bogdanovic. Hawks lead by only 3, 57-54. Ladies and gentlemen, we have ourselves a ball game.

Q3 8:58: Deron Williams converts on the And-1 and Teague picks up his 3rd foul. Hawks lead, 57-50.

Q3 10:02: Joe Johnson misses both free throws and the score remains the same. It's weird seeing him come up empty at the line.

Q3 10:33: There is not a shot that DeMarre Carroll is afraid to take. Hawks lead, 57-47.

Q3 11: 34: Jeff Teague gets the ball rolling with the first two points of the second half. Hawks lead 57-45.

Q3 12:00: Al Horford passes it in and the second half is underway.

Halftime: The second half will be beginning soon! Get ready for 24 more minutes of NBA action!

Halftime: DeMarre Carroll leads the game in points with 12. Brook Lopez leads with 9 rebounds and Korver and Carroll are tied for most assists with 3 apiece.

Halftime: Hawks 55, Nets 45.

Q2 0:07.6: Mike Budenholzer call a timeout and draws up the final play of the half. Hawks lead, 55-45.

Q2 1:08: DeMarre Carroll with the move and he converts on the deflating And-1. Hawks lead 55-45.

Q2 1:44: Kyle Korver is currently leading the game in scoring and is the only player in double-digit scoring with 10 points. Brook Lopez is right behind him with 9.

Q2 1:44: After DeMarre Carroll and Brook Lopez trade buckets, the lead remains at 8. Hawks lead 52-44.

Q2 2:42: The corpse of Deron Williams just made a really nifty reverse layup. Unfortunately, the Hawks offense is rolling. They lead 50-42.

Q2 4:56: I guess that timeout was warranted; Jeff Teague just made a corner three to give the Hawks a 46-34 lead.

Q2 5:11: Mike Budenholzer calls timeout. The Hawks haven't been great but they've been good enough to have control of this game through the first 19 minutes.

Q2 5:11: The Nets are on a 7-0 run. Hawks lead 43-34. Also, I can confirm that Deron Williams is still alive. He just made a three pointer.

Q2 6:11: The announcers are talking about 8th seeds upsetting 1st seeds. That's funny.

Q2 6:59: Alan Anderson answers Mike Scott's reverse layup putback with a midrange jumper. Hawks lead 43-29.

Q2 8:25: Joe Johnson makes a jumper as the shot clock expires. He now has 6 points. Hawks lead 41-27.

Q2 9:02: Kyle Korver missed a free throw. That was weird. Hawks lead 41-25.

Q2 9:37: Fun stat: The Nets didn't have a single assist in the first quarter. Jarrett Jack got the first one for the team on the previously mentioned Earl Clark triple.

Q2 9:37: Al Horford scores of a Nets turnover. Brooklyn now has 8 of those. Yikes. Hawks lead 39-23, causing Lionel Hollins to burn a timeout.

Q2 10:35: Earl Clark makes a triple--his first in his playoff career--but he goaltends on defense. Hawks lead 37-23. This game is starting to get out of control.

Q2 11:41: Kyle Korver makes a three pointer from way downtown. That's his second of the game.

End of Q1: The Hawks are shooting 50% from the field, making 11 of their 22 shot attempts. The Nets are 8-21. Atlanta is also perfect from the free throw line, all 7 of their attempts were makes. Hawks lead, 32-20.

Q1 0:27: Schroder gets to consecutive buckets at the rim. Hawks lead 32-20.

Q1 1:17: Jack and Horford trade deuces. Hawks lead 28-19.

Q1 2:08: Earl Clark tried to shoot a three pointer over Horford. The ball ended up in the fourth row in the opposite direction. Hawks lead 26-17.

Q1 2:27: Dennis Schroder checks in and draws a foul quickly. Both free throws fall. Hawks lead 26-17.

Q1 2:58: Jack gets makes two consecutive shots and the Nets cut the Hawks' lead to 7. Hawks still lead 24-17.

Q1 3:51: Jarrett Jack has just checkin in for Brooklyn. Hawks lead, 24-13.

Q1 4:01: The Hawks are shooting 57.1% from the field; the Nets, only 35.7%. Hawks lead 24-13.

Q1 4:01: Antic hits a triple and the Hawks lead, 24-13.

Q1 5:23: Pero Antic gets fouled attempting a triple. Welcome to Nets basketball.

Q1 7:30: The Hawks' offense is looking really solid so far. The ball isn't sticking and there is little the Nets' defense can do to stop it.

Q1: 7:30: Markel Brown with a big put back slam! Atlanta replies with two quick buckets, lead 15-9.

Q1 9:03: Thad Young splits the free throws but Brook Lopez gets the put back and the Nets trail, 9-7.

Q1 10:14: Al Horford gets an easy two off an out-of-bounds play. Nets miss their next shot and DeMarre Carroll draws the foul on the other end. After Carroll makes two, ATL leads 7-2.

Q1 11:18: Joe Johnson gets his first shot to fall and Kyle Korver answers with a triple of his own. Hawks lead, 3-2.

Q1 11:56, 0-0: The game begins with a turnover off the tip-off.

The Hawks starters are Jeff Teague, Kyle Korver, DaMarre Carroll, Paul Millsap and Al Horford.

Get your popcorn ready! It's game time!

The starters for the Brooklyn Nets:

PG - Deron Williams

SG - Markel Brown

SF - Joe Johnson

PF - Thaddeus Young

C - Brook Lopez

30 minutes until tip-off! Brace yourselves, ladies and gentlemen. We only have 1800 seconds until playoff Kyle Korver is activated.

The Cleveland Cavaliers lead the Boston Celtics, 62-54, at halftime. Tune in to ABC now to catch the Sprint Halftime Report and the second half!

Make sure you're following the official Twitter accounts of the Brookyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) and Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks)!

The basketball world might already have its quote of the series in this Brooklyn Nets - Atlanta Hawks live score, this one coming from Nets coach Lionel Hollins: "I don't think we have any advantages over the Hawks." I guess we have to applaud his honesty, right? And for the record, the Nets definitely win the unpronounceability contest with Mirza Teletovic and Bojan Bogdanovic in tow.

In an interview earlier in the season, Hawks power forward Paul Millsap said "we have good guys, we have guys who know how to play the game. Guys who are very unselfish and a coaching staff that pushes you every day in practice. With that combination, guys buy into it." Millsap is clearly confident in his team and rightfully so. Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd even called them "the San Antonio [Spurs] of the East."

Now, snapping back to reality, there is a hulking mountain standing in the way of the Brookyn Nets and the Eastern Conference Semi-finals. That hulking mountain is a little team I like to call the Atlanta Hawks. Even with injuries, the Hawks are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA and that guy, Kyle Korver, is having a career year from deep. If that isn't enough obstacles, the Hawks won 20 more games than the Nets did. But wait, there's more; the Hawks sent four players to the All-Star Game in Houston; the Nets, sent none.

If the Nets are going to pull the upset, they will need some big performances from their starters and a big spark off the bench--whether it be Jarrett Jack, Mason Plumlee or rookie Bojan Bogdanovic. Now, that is easier said than done as Deron Williams really digressed since being traded from the Utah Jazz. If there was any one thing that could be the Nets' saving grace, it's their front court. Thad Young has played great since being traded to the Nets in Kevin Garnett's return to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Young's frontcourt mate, Brook Lopez, has also been phenomal as of late.

In their last meeting on April 8th, Joe Johnson scored 21 points for the Nets, while Brook Lopez lead all scorers with 26 points. Lopez's 10 rebounds also put him in the double-double club with Deron Williams (10 pts, 13 asts) and Thaddeus Young (15 pts, 11 rebs). For the Hawks, Millsap out but Mike Scott's 20 points off the bench certainly helped make up for it. Not to mention a 19 point outburst by DeMarre Carroll. Teague also posted in double digits in the scoring column and Horford lead all Hawks with 24 points.

Millsap is one of the most important players on this Hawks team. His health could play a big factor in this series. Lucky for Atlanta, there are plenty of other talented players on this roster who can step up--most namely, Millsap's fellow NBA All-Stars, Kyle Korver, Jeff Teague and Al Horford.

The Atlanta Hawks have quite a few injuries, while the Brooklyn Nets are finally getting Mirza Teletovic back from a chest injury. Mike Scott (back) is listed as day-to-day and is questionable for today's Brooklyn Nets - Atlanta Hawks live game. Thabo Sefolosha is out after an incident with NYPD caused him to need ankle surgery. Most importantly for Atlanta is Paul Millsap's health. Millsap will probably still be able to play but not without some soreness in his shoulder. For Brooklyn, Alan Anderson (ankle) and Darius Morris (illness) are both listed as day-to-day.

The final matchup was the closest of the four. Final score: Hawks 114, Nets 111.

The third matchup was another blowout with the Hawks winning by 32. Final score: Hawks 131, Nets 99.

Their second meeting wasn't a tight one either, but it was closer. Final score: Hawks 113, Nets 102.

Their first meeting wasn't very close. The final score was : Hawks 98, Nets 75.

In the season series, the Hawks swept the Nets, 4-0.

When asked about the series, Hawks assistant coach Taylor Jenkins was relatively humble and had only good things to say about his team.

Also, the Atlanta Hawks might have the most enjoyable Twitter to follow: @ATLHawks

Heading into the series, there are already some exciting storylines to follow. Nets guard Joe Johnson will return to Atlanta to face his fomer team of whom he suited up for from 2005-2012. In the trade the sent Joe Johnson to Brooklyn, the Hawks recieved the option to swap picks in the 2015 NBA Draft--which, of course, they did.

Good afternoon, NBA world, and welcome to Vavel_USA's live event of the Atlanta Hawks - Brooklyn Nets live score Game 1 from Phillips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.