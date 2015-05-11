LeBron James: The King Makes A Rare, But Necessary Statement

"Give me the ball and get out the way". Those are the words LeBron James uttered last night as he was forced to change the final play designed by David Blatt.

He committed a turnover with just 14.3 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter, as he was desperately trapped at the edge of the court by Mike Dunleavy and Derrick Rose. And once the Bulls regained possession, Rose flew past the Cavaliers' defense and finished a layup to tie the game at 84.

Yet again, the Cavs' chances for a late win were put at risk.

James took the ball along the baseline with the seconds dwindling down, and lost the ball out of bounds to the flailing arms of Nikola Mirotic. But after Cleveland regained possession with 0.8 seconds to go, it was time for LeBron to alert the world that King James still doesn't go down without a fight.

He waited near the perimeter in the face of Jimmy Butler, and accelerated to the corner as Matthew Dellavedova delivered the ball from the sideline.

And with a split second to take his shot, LeBron launched off one leg over the outreached arms of Butler and put up a high arcing fadeaway, just inches inside the three point line. The buzzer sounded a few tenths of a second before the ball found it's way into the net, and the Cavaliers were rewarded with a 86-84 win.