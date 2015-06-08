Hawks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer Will Appear In Court On July 29th For DUI Arrest From 2013

Reigning NBA Coach of the Year Mike Budenholzer of the Atlanta Hawks has a court date set for his DUI arrest which occurred in August of 2013. It will take place on July 29th at 9 am. Budenholzer is facing misdemeanor charges. He was arrested in the midtown area of Atlanta.

Budenholzer is facing a year in jail, a $1,000 fine, driver's license suspension, or community service as a first time offender. The NBA may also hand down a two-game suspension.

Budenholzer is coming off a season in which he led the Hawks to their best season in franchise history with 60 wins and a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. However, this offence certainly doesn't mold well for the up-and-coming coach.