Jeremy Evans Inks Two-Year Deal With The Dallas Mavericks

Jeremy Evans has agreed to sign a two-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks at the league's minimum as reported by ESPN's Marc Stein.

Evans is a 6'9" forward at 27 years old that has spent all five seasons of his NBA career with the Utah Jazz. He was drafted by the Jazz with the 55th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. He had his best season in 2013-14, where he averaged 19 minutes and played 66 games on his way to averages of six points, five rebounds, and 53 percent shooting.

Evans fell out of the Jazz's rotation last season, and for his career, he has averaged 4.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11 minutes per game.

With the Dallas Mavericks having little cap space remaining after the signing of DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews, Evans is the type of player they had to target on the free-agent market.

Jeremy Evans is a high flying dunker who was the 2012 NBA Sprite Slam Dunk champion. He'll play the Brandon Wright role for the Mavs off the bench and be used highly in the pick and roll with point guard Devin Harris.

This is a low risk maneuver for the Mavericks who have had some recent success with young reclamation projects, more recently Brandon Wright and Al-Farouq Aminu. Evans will be able to backup Dirk Nowitzki and at times be used as a backup center whenever Dallas elects to go to a small lineup.

Dallas still needs to find a backup center or two but Evans is certainly worthy of taking a flier on, especially on a contract minimum. The Mavericks are also still looking to re-sign J.J Barea and pursuing Jeremy Lin as they look to fill out the point guard position.

As mentioned, Evans is known to be an incredible dunker, although he's not quite the finisher as a Brandon Wright. Some of his most memorable dunk highlights can be seen below.