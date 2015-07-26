Former St. Bonaventure C Youssou Ndoye Signs Camp Deal With Spurs

San Antonio bolstered the roster of its D-League affiliate, the Austin Spurs, on Sunday, signing 7-footer Youssou Ndoye to a training camp contract with the expectation being that he will spend at least the beginning of the 2015-16 in the Texas state capital. 

The acquisition is one of low risk, high reward for the Spurs, as experts from across the league have touted the St. Bonaventure product as having a high amount of upside. The 250-pound center averaged 7.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game over 123 contests in four seasons with the Bonnies, his per game averages improving each year. 

As a junior, Ndoye posted 10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per contest in just 26.2 minutes per outing. As a senior, his rebounding numbers ballooned to 10.1 per game (second in the Atlantic 10), as he upped his scoring average to 11.8 and his block average to 2.6 (second in the A-10) in 31.9 minutes per contest. His shooting percentage improved as well, increasing from 66% in 2013-14 to an astounding 71% in 2014-15. 