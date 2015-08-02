The Re-Imagining Of The Indiana Pacers
(Photo: NBA.com)

The Indiana Pacers roster is now filled to the brim with all 15 players signed. With 7 brand new players on the roster this Pacers team will come nowhere close to resembling the team fans are accustomed to. There are some familiar faces back, but after the extreme remodel the front office undertook things are now a lot different at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

In Larry Bird's post season press conference early this year he spoke of how Indiana was looking to pick up the pace and score more points. 6 to 8 more points a game is what he said. Little did anybody know that what he meant was a complete re-structuring of the team personnel.The team identity took a complete shift when David West decided to opt out as well as Roy Hibbert's much awaited trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. Armed with a platoon of new players, Frank Vogel and company will try to change their entire style of play and still provide a winning basketball team.

When considering the breakdown of the Pacers roster the best place to start is to separate players by their positions; which is growing increasingly difficult to do nowadays. Today's NBA is about position-less basketball and as showcased by the Golden St. Warriors last year, success is not dependent on old school principles. Because of the complete lack of traditional point guards on the roster the players have been separated by three categories- backcourt, wing, and frontcourt. Some aspects that will be analyzed will be the player's strengths and weaknesses, what role they will play on the roster, and finally what to expect of that particular player. Obviously more time will be spent covering the players who will see significant time. Without further ado it is time to get started.

The Backcourt

  • George Hill is one of the few returning familiar faces to the Pacer roster. After having a career year last season with averages of 16.1ppg, 5.1apg, and 3.6rpg he will look to continue his upward trend. Considered by many to be the only point guard on the roster, there will be pressure on him immediately due to the lack of veteran leadership on the team. His strengths are fairly evident- he is a top notch defender who can guard multiple positions, he is capable playing off the ball and he does not need the ball in his hands to be effective (which should make him fit in nicely with Monta Ellis). He took a great step forward last year by posting another career high with a PER of 21.5 and he showed glimpses of the aggression that many said he did not have. That leads us right into his primary weakness; his aggression. The "good" George Hill is the one many saw last year who stayed aggressive and was always a threat to score. The biggest knock on him is that he has tendency to disappear and not impact a game consistently. The thing to expect from Hill is a steady contribution from the point guard spot. He is the perfect pairing for a backourt mate such as Monta Ellis and look for him to get alot more opportunities for catch and shoot three pointers off of Ellis drives. The new up-tempo style the Pacers will be running will suit Hill perfectly and his performance should reflect that.
  • Monta Ellis was Larry Bird's guy. At least that is what he appeared to be. He was the primary target of the front office when the free agency countdown clock struck midnight, and thankfully for Pacers fans they landed something they have been sorely lacking for some time. Indiana was in the bottom half of the league in nearly every major offensive statistical category last year so they decided to attempt to solve that with the signing of Monta Ellis. There is doubt about it, the guy can flat out score. With a career average of 19.3ppg he has shown a great ability to put the ball in the basket in a variety of ways. Transition is where he creates most of his opportunities and that is something the Pacers have not taken advantage of in past years. He is a blur in the open court and finishes well at the rim, despite his below average size at the shooting guard position. His real bread and butter however, is the pick and roll. He was second to only Damian Lillard in the amount of possessions last season as the primary ball handler out of the pick and roll. His mid-range jumpshot has become extemely lethal when coming off of a screen and he attacks the rim with reckless abandon. Despite all these strengths, there are also some glaring weakenesses. He shot a lowly 29% from 3-pont range last season and even though he is capable of catching fire and hitting consecutive 3-pointers- he is not an efficient shooter by an stretch of the imagination. His defense also leaves quite a bit to be desired, but Frank Vogel has shown a tendency to get the best out of guys on the defensive end so there is no need for worry just yet. He will also serve as the primary ball handler when he is in the game and with the amount of space vacated in the paint due to the departure of the lumbering Roy Hibbert, Ellis should be just as effective, if not more, as he was in Dallas.
  • Rodney Stuckey made quite an impact in his first season with Indiana. He played with the blue collar attitude that fans respect and he showcased an ability to be a scoring punch off the bench. After the numerous Pacers bench collapses over the past few years Stuckey was a breath of fresh air. He served as the primary ball handler with the second unit and proved himself quite capable as a sixth man. He has great strength and is able to finish in traffic, as well as being a sniper from midrange. He also shot an outstanding 39% from 3-point range last season. He has expressed since his re-signing that he is most comfortable coming off the bench and the coaching staff will be more than willing to grant that request. He will contribute as the first man off the bench with strong play and will also be a dark horse candidate for sixth man of the year.
  • Joseph Young is the steal of the draft. At least that is what people thought after his stellar performance in the Orlando Summer League. Expectations should be tempered because it is...you know summer league. That doesn't mean Pacer fans should not be excited for what he has to offer. He is another extremely talented scorer who has the potential to be the microwave guy off the bench. With the lack of point guards on the roster he will see some time on the floor and he will have a chance to prove himself. The lack of other guards also shows the Larry Bird has faith in him to play from the start. Chances are he struggles with turnovers and adjusting to the NBA game at first, but he will provide instant offense off the bench at some point this season. Bird compared him to Monta Ellis, and chances are he could be that good.

The Wings

  • Paul George brought hope to a fan base that they hadn't had since Reggie Miller. Then there was the day that will live in infamy for any Pacers fan; August 1, 2014. That was the day the face of the franchise experienced one of the most gruesome injuries in all of basketball. Hearts sank and hopes were dashed as he laid on the court. Fast forward now to today and the hope has been restored. Although he did not make much of an impact last season on the court, his return meant so much more. It showed fans that he was capable and that he would be back. That he would stop at nothing to give the fans the same joy they felt when watching him battle LeBron James or dunk on Chris Anderson.