The Re-Imagining Of The Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers roster is now filled to the brim with all 15 players signed. With 7 brand new players on the roster this Pacers team will come nowhere close to resembling the team fans are accustomed to. There are some familiar faces back, but after the extreme remodel the front office undertook things are now a lot different at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

In Larry Bird's post season press conference early this year he spoke of how Indiana was looking to pick up the pace and score more points. 6 to 8 more points a game is what he said. Little did anybody know that what he meant was a complete re-structuring of the team personnel.The team identity took a complete shift when David West decided to opt out as well as Roy Hibbert's much awaited trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. Armed with a platoon of new players, Frank Vogel and company will try to change their entire style of play and still provide a winning basketball team.

When considering the breakdown of the Pacers roster the best place to start is to separate players by their positions; which is growing increasingly difficult to do nowadays. Today's NBA is about position-less basketball and as showcased by the Golden St. Warriors last year, success is not dependent on old school principles. Because of the complete lack of traditional point guards on the roster the players have been separated by three categories- backcourt, wing, and frontcourt. Some aspects that will be analyzed will be the player's strengths and weaknesses, what role they will play on the roster, and finally what to expect of that particular player. Obviously more time will be spent covering the players who will see significant time. Without further ado it is time to get started.

The Backcourt

George Hill is one of the few returning familiar faces to the Pacer roster. After having a career year last season with averages of 16.1ppg, 5.1apg, and 3.6rpg he will look to continue his upward trend. Considered by many to be the only point guard on the roster, there will be pressure on him immediately due to the lack of veteran leadership on the team. His strengths are fairly evident- he is a top notch defender who can guard multiple positions, he is capable playing off the ball and he does not need the ball in his hands to be effective (which should make him fit in nicely with Monta Ellis ). He took a great step forward last year by posting another career high with a PER of 21.5 and he showed glimpses of the aggression that many said he did not have. That leads us right into his primary weakness; his aggression. The "good" George Hill is the one many saw last year who stayed aggressive and was always a threat to score. The biggest knock on him is that he has tendency to disappear and not impact a game consistently. The thing to expect from Hill is a steady contribution from the point guard spot. He is the perfect pairing for a backourt mate such as Monta Ellis and look for him to get alot more opportunities for catch and shoot three pointers off of Ellis drives. The new up-tempo style the Pacers will be running will suit Hill perfectly and his performance should reflect that.

The Wings

Paul George brought hope to a fan base that they hadn't had since Reggie Miller . Then there was the day that will live in infamy for any Pacers fan; August 1, 2014. That was the day the face of the franchise experienced one of the most gruesome injuries in all of basketball. Hearts sank and hopes were dashed as he laid on the court. Fast forward now to today and the hope has been restored. Although he did not make much of an impact last season on the court, his return meant so much more. It showed fans that he was capable and that he would be back. That he would stop at nothing to give the fans the same joy they felt when watching him battle LeBron James or dunk on Chris Anderson .

This year is not the end all be all of his comeback. It will take time and there will be issues. Him seeing extensive time at the power forward position could lead to more success than anyone could possibly imagined. It could also lead to something far worse. But after seeing his will to get back; there is no doubt that the newly christened PG-13 will be back with a vengence. That is what Pacers fans should be excited about.

CJ Miles averaged a career high of 13.5ppg in his first season with Indiana. He's shooting touch proved to be his sticking point with the team and he shot 35% from the 3-point line. He also made a team high 154 3-pointers, almost more than doubling the anybody else on the team (the second place player, CJ Watson , only made 70). He had a renaissance year on the defensive end of the floor behind the defensive maestro Frank Vogel and was a key part to the Pacers nearly making the playoffs. The Pacers will look to institute better spacing on offense and with driving lanes staying open for guys like Ellis and George, he should see no shortage of spot up shots from the perimeter. Expect his scoring average to dip due to the fact that he will most likely now be coming off the bench. Still if he can continue to shoot consistently, he will have more than enough opportunities to impact a game.

Glenn Robinson III was not nearly as highly touted as his father before him, but that does not mean there isn't potential there. A self professed PG fan, he strives to become a better and more complete player. At only 21 years old, do not expect him to make an impact from the start. In fact, expect him to spend some time with the Pacers new affiliate- the Ft. Wayne Mad Ants. If he develops he could absolutely contribute and fulfill his potential as a strong two-way wing player.

The Frontcourt

Jordan Hill never liked the big city and is more than happy to be in Indiana. As the 8th pick in the 2009 NBA draft he never really realized his potential. Now 6 years and 3 teams later he finds himself with golden opportunity with blue and gold. Signed to a 1 year deal, he will have the opportunity to prove himself in a contract year. Widely regarded as a potential starter for the Pacers- he offers a terrific motor and ability to finish around the basket. With career averages of 7.8ppg and 5.8rpg he will never blow you out of the water in the statistical region. He will however provide energy on the glass and is a capable finisher. His major issue will be not falling in love with the mid-range jumpshot that has limited his efficiency the past few seasons. Of course he must also drive the speed limit.

There it is- the breakdown of the 2015-2016 Indiana Pacers. The Pacers have now shifted from an older experienced team to an up-tempo team who's oldest player is just 30 years old when the season starts (Monta Ellis). There will be growing pains for sure. With a team with 7 new faces on it there should be some time needed to develop the on the court chemistry needed to win games. With questions in the front court and youth all over, the question is what can the Pacers accomplish? Of course there are tons of variables that come into effect, but the true answer lies in Paul George. If he becomes the leader of this team and returns to his top tier level, this team could make some noise in the weak Eastern Conference. Will they be hanging banners at the end of the year, most likely not. But the truth is this team could be really fun. It could be a team that the community and fan base rally around. Things are changing in Indiana and it will definitely lead to more excitement, question is will it lead to more wins? Only time will tell, but for now sit back and enjoy Pacer fans. The future is starting to look a whole lot brighter.