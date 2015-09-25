2015-2016 Brooklyn Nets Season Preview

Last season, the Brooklyn Nets perfected the art of hanging around the playoff picture just long enough to sneak in as the 8th seed. The 6-game win streak down the stretch was just enough to catapult them into the race with the Miami Heat. That race ended with an early playoff exit for Brooklyn and the Heat drafting Justise Winslow. It's safe to say--barring the circumstances--both teams were winners. The Nets' pick was swapped with the Atlanta Hawks anyway--thanks to the Joe Johnson trade--so it's clear Nets fans should be happy with the 38-44 season and another taste of the playoffs.

Can This Team, With Jarrett Jack Running the Show Return to the Playoffs?

It was only three seasons ago that Jarrett Jack was the best backup point guard in the league--spelling Stephen Curry on the Warriors. Last year, as a Net, Jack hit the game-winning shot against the team that spring boarded his career. He was, of course, guarded by the man who he backed up.

Jack has proven that he can be a great back-up and even start for stretches, but with an entire season as the floor general, it could be tough to mirror last season's success. In the 27 games that Jack started, the Nets went 11-16--including losing streaks spanning 7 games, 4 games and 3 games. Those numbers are far from encouraging.

With the East on the rise and many up-and-coming teams hungry for a taste of the playoffs, it will be even harder for the Nets to make the playoffs. A big year from Jarrett Jack is imperative if this team is going to be successful. In season 11 of his career, that's a lot to ask from someone on the wrong side of 30. It's not impossible; it just isn't probable.

The Trade

GM Billy King was very busy on Draft Night. King traded Mason Plumlee and a second-rounder for the draft rights to Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. Steve Blake was also acquired in the deal but he was sent to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Quincy Miller who they later released. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was a defensive ace in college and that ability to lock down the perimeter should translate well in the NBA. Mason Plumlee seemed expendable as the Nets turned their attention to Brook Lopez. Overall, Brooklyn ended up with a player for the future for one who didn't really fit in Billy King's master plan.

The Additions

Aside from Hollis-Jefferson, the Nets drafted Chris McCullough with the 29th pick and traded future second-rounders and cash for the draft rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet from Argentina. McCullough figures to be a solid rotation big for the future. At Syracuse, he averaged 9.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks. Vaulet is a likely candidate for a draft-and-stash.

In free agency, the Nets bought low on low-risk, high-reward players. Andrea Bargnani was a former first overall pick and he'll look to revamp his career in Brookly. Shane Larkin and Thomas Robinson have bounced around the league after also not being able to live up to expectations. Wayne Ellington, Dahntay Jones and Donald Sloan round out the seven signees of Brooklyn's offseason. None of them are home runs but all can be serviceable if used properly.

After a strong Summer League with the Miami Heat, Willie Reed earned himself a deal with Brooklyn. This is another low-risk move that could pay dividends. Reed played on the same D-League team as last season's breakout star Hassan Whiteside so he has personally witness what it takes to break into the NBA and thrive.

The Subtractions

The biggest loss of the offseason was Deron Williams, who was waived. Williams was the first piece to the "superteam" experiment/puzzle in Brooklyn. Four years later and he's sent packing. The guard struggled with injury and production and it was time for the Nets and him to part ways. This signals a rebuild of sorts but far from an all-out Hinkie rebuild.

Mirza Teletovic was also very serviceable for the Nets in his 3-years with the organization. This offseason, he took his talents to the Phoenix Suns while Alan Anderson also joined a new team in the Washington Wizards. Both had good stints with the Nets, but neither's departure is earth-shattering.

Player to Watch: Thaddeus Young

When Thaddeus Young was traded for Kevin Garnett, he was put in a situation he hasn't been in in a very long time. Young suffered through the Sixers' rebuild before being traded to another rebuilding team in the Minnesota Timberwolves. Once Young became a Net, he was entered into a team that cared about winning and he gave them the boost needed to make the playoffs. In the offseason, Young was given a new 4-year contract and it appears that he and Brook Lopez are staples in the frontcourt for the next few years. In one of his 28 games last season, Young posted a season high 29 points.

Sleeper Player to Watch: Bojan Bogdanovic

Bogdanovic is arguably the best shooter on this team and alongside Joe Johnson, he could be incredibly important for Brooklyn's floor spacing. With Lopez and Young doing the work inside, Bogdanovic will be turned to for all of the three pointers his body can put up. Also, with so many question marks from the new additions, the Croatian's consistency will be crucial. Bogdanovic recently played well in the Eurobasket tournament before a concussion slowed him down.

Synopsis

Once again, the goal for Brooklyn should be playoffs. With their first-round pick belonging to the Boston Celtics, the Nets have no incentive to lose. Joe Johnson is getting older but he's still capable of scoring in bunches and coming through in the clutch. A frontline of Brook Lopez and Thad Young with Bargnani, Robinson, McCullough and Reed, the Nets have some solid depth and the bodies needed to bang with bigger team. Thad Young's versatility, however, also allows him to matchup with stretch-fours and faster power forwards. If all their additions pan out, the Nets could be seeing post-season action once again but with Detroit, Boston and Indiana knocking on the door, it won't be an easy task. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson's rookie season could potentially be the most important part of the season as he is the future of this franchise--assuming King doesn't make any trades for more young assets. If nothing else, RHJ's shimmy will bring something consistent to watch night-in and night-out. It's about the only think you can bank on with this team.