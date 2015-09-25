2015-2016 Brooklyn Nets Season Preview

Last season, the Brooklyn Nets perfected the art of hanging around the playoff picture just long enough to sneak in as the 8th seed. The 6-game win streak down the stretch was just enough to catapult them into the race with the Miami Heat. That race ended with an early playoff exit for Brooklyn and the Heat drafting Justise Winslow. It's safe to say--barring the circumstances--both teams were winners. The Nets' pick was swapped with the Atlanta Hawks anyway--thanks to the Joe Johnson trade--so it's clear Nets fans should be happy with the 38-44 season and another taste of the playoffs.

Can This Team, With Jarrett Jack Running the Show Return to the Playoffs?

It was only three seasons ago that Jarrett Jack was the best backup point guard in the league--spelling Stephen Curry on the Warriors. Last year, as a Net, Jack hit the game-winning shot against the team that spring boarded his career. He was, of course, guarded by the man who he backed up.