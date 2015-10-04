Score Los Angeles Clippers - Toronto Raptors in 2015 NBA Preseason (73-94)

It has been a Pleasure providing you this preseason game play by play , My name is Ralph Salame and i hope you all have a good evening!

The Toronto Raptors Beats The Los Angeles Clippers 94-73!

Q4 0:00 (94-73) and its all over!!!

Q4 0:42 (94-73) Ronald Roberts makes free throw 1 of 1.

Q4 0:50 (91-73)Branden Dawson dunks.

Q4 1:27 (91-71) Norman Powell makes a layup.

Q4 2:22 (89-71) Clippes take a full timeout.

Q4 3:11 (89-71) Branden Dawson Dunks.

Q4 3:33 (89-69) Austin Rivers makes a jump shotfrom 7 feet out.

Q4 3:49 (89-67) Bruno Caboclo makes 2 out of 2 free throws.

Q4 4:37 (87-67) Raptors take a full timeout.

Q4 5:12 (87-67) Norman Powell makes a jump shot from 19 feet out.

Q4 6:02 (85-67) Pablo Prigioni makes a 3-point jump shot from 27 feet out.

Q4 6:21 (85-64) Delon Wright makes 1 out of 2 free throws.

Q4 7:53 (84-64) Norman Powell makes 2 out of 2 free throws.

Q4 8:54 (82-64) Luis Scola makes 1 out of 2 free throws.

Q4 8:54 (81-64) Official TV timeout.

Q4 10:20 (81-64) Cory Josepeh misses the free throw.

Q4 10:20 (81-64) Cory Joseph and 1 !!!!

Q4 11:32 (79-64) Luis Scola makes a jump shot from 18 feet out.

Q4 12:00 And here we go!!!!

End of the 3rd Quarter and The Los Angeles Clippers are still Trailing the Toront Raptors 62-77.

Q3 0:45 Jamal Crawford makes 2 out of 2 free throws.

Q3 2:06 (75-55) Josh Smith makes a 3-point jump shot from 25 feet out.

Q3 2:43 (73-52) Raptors Take a Full timeout.

Q3 3:05 (73-50) Terrence Ross makes a 3-point jump shot from 27 feet out.

Q3 3:59 (69-50) DeMar DeRozan Makes 2 out of 2 free throws.

Q3 4:12 Luis Scola makes a layup.

Q3 4:34 (62-50) Chris Paul makes 1 out of 2 free throws.

Q3 4:42 (65-49) Kyle Lowry makes a jump shot from 20 feet out.

Q3 5:41 (63-49) Jonas Valenciunas makes 1 free throw out of 2.

Q3 5:41 (62-49) Blake Griffins Dunks.

Q3 6:21 (60-47) Terrence Ross makes 1 out of 2 free throws.

Q3 6:41 (59-47) Patrick Patterson makes a jump shot from 19 feet out.

Q3 7:13 (57-47) Kyle Lowry makes a 3-point jump shot from 28 feet out.

Q3 7:50 (47-54) Blake Griffins makes 2 out of 2 free throws.

Q3 7:53 (45-54) Clippers Take a full timeout.

Q3 7:58 (45-54) Kyle Lowry make 1 out of 2 free throws

Q3 8:07 (45-53) Chris Paul Makes a layup.

Q3 8:40 (43-53) J.J. Reddick makes 2 out of 2 free throws

Q3 8:51 (41-53) Jonas Valaciunas makes a layup.

Q3 10:02 DeMarre Carroll makes a jump sjot from 6 feet out. Kyle lowry with the assist.

Q3 10:21 Chris Paul makes a jump shot from 21 feet out.

Q3 10:32 Kyle lowry makes 1 out of 1 freethrow.

Q3 10:32 Kyle Lowry makes a layup

Q3 10:44 Blake Griffin makes 1 out of 1 free throw.

Q3 10:44 Blake Griffin makes a layup.

Q3 11:40 (34-42) DeMar Derozan makes a jump shot from 13 feet out.

We are underway for the 3rd quarter !

3rd Quarter and 2nd Half Starting very soon!!

End of the first half and the 2nd quarter!! Los Angeles Clippers Trailing the Toronto Raptors 40-32.

Q2 0:32 (34-40)Kyle Lowry makes 2 out of 2 free throws.

Q2 0:32 Clippers take a full timeout , Trailing 39-32.

Q2 0:41 Chris Paul misses a 3-point jump shot from 26 feet out.

Q2 1:08 Personal Foul committed by Blake Griffin.

Q2 1:52 (34-38) J.J. Reddick makes 1 free throw out of 2.

Q2 2:25 Chris paul misses a jump shot from 13 feet out.

Q2 2:45 Raptors Full timeout.

Q2 2:46 (31-38) Jonas Valanciunas misses a turnaround fade away jump shot from 10 feet out.

Q2 3:15 DeMarre Caroll makes 2 out of 2 freethrows.

Q2 3:29 J.J. Redick makes a 3-point jump shot from 26 feet out. Chris Paul with the Assist.

Q2 4:16 (28-34) DeAndre Jordan makes a layup.

Q2 5:02 DeAndre Jordan makes a layup.

Q2 6:10 DeMarre Caroll Makes a fade away shot from 12 feet out.

Q2 6:55 Blake Griffins makes a bank shot from 17 feet out.

Q2 7:03 Clippers take a full timeout.

Q2 7:09 (20-28) Demar DeRozan makes a layup from 2 feet out.

Q2 8:16 Clippers timeout.

Q2 8:24 (20-26) Paul Pierce makes a jump shot from 18 feet out.

Q2 8:46 Luis Scola makes a layup from 1 feet out.

Q2 9:08 Bruno Caboclo misees a layup from 8 feet out

Q2 10:04 Personal foul commited by Pablo Prigioni

Q2 11:08 (18-24) Jamal Crawford makes a jump shot from 18 feet out.

Start of the second quarter !

End of the First Quarter! the Los Angeles Clippers are Trailing the Toronto Raptors 16-24.

Q1 0:31 (16-24) Bismack Biyombo makes a jump shot from 13 feet out.

Q1 0:56 Biyombo Blocks a Josh Smith jump shot.

Q1 1:02 Luis Scola with a traveling turnover

Q1 1:52 Luis Scola makes a running layup from 1 foot out.

Q1 2:40 (16-18) Lowry makes 2 out of 2 free throws

Q1 2:40 Timeout for the Clippers.

Q1 2:47 (16-16) Jamal Crawford makes a driving finger roll layup from 2 feet out.

Q1 3:05 Kyle lowry makes a driving layup from 3 feet out.

Q1 3:19 And its a clear path foul for the raptors , Terrence ross for two.

Q1 3:19 the officials looking trough replay to see if its a clear path foul

Q1 3:33 (14-12) Kyle Lowry makes 2 out of 2 free throws.

Q1 3:37 Kyle lowry makes a technical free throw.

Q1 4:43 (14-9) Deandre Jordan makes an alley oop dunk from Griffin.

Q1 5:54 Blake griffin makes a jump shot.

Q1 6:18 Griffin to the free throw line , makes 1 of 2 free throws.

Q1 6:45 (9-9) its now tied and its a Raptors timeout.

Q1 7:15 (7-9) Reddick makes a shot from deep.

Q1 8:01 (4-7) Lowry makes it .

Q1 9:15 (4-7) JJ Reddick makes a Jump shot.

Q1 9:25 Blake Griffin misses a Jump shot from deep.

Q1 9:53 Derozan Makes two out of two free throws.

Q1 9:58 Deandre Jordan makes a dunk of a steal.

Q1 10:23 Deandre Jordan misses two free throws.

Q1 10:28 (0-3) Jonas Valenciunas makes a jump shot.

Q1 10:50 chris paul misses another jump shot.

Q1 11:25 (0-1) Jonas Valenciunas makes 1 of 2 free throws.

Q1 11:49 Cris Paul Misses a Jump shot.

Q1 12:00 (0-0) We are now underway!

We are Almost underway!!

Hello Ladies and Gentlemen, Today I will be your host for the preseason game of the Los Angeles Clippers - the Toronto Raptors. My Name is Ralph Salame, Game will Start Shortly!

Tip off between the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers is an hour and a half away in beautiful Vancouver , BC . Raptors PF Anthony Bennett is unlikely to play today due to a shoulder injury.

Since it is a preseason contest, expect a very high-octane game between these two teams. With some sloppiness involved, this should be an up-tempo, exciting affair. After all, these guys will look to put on a show for the Vancouver crowd who hasn't had an NBA team to cheer for since the Grizzlies left them in 2001.

This preseason game will also be a good time for Dwane Casey to experiment with his power forward position. All summer long, there has been a debate on who should start at the four position. Patrick Patterson, James Johnson, and even Luis Scola are the possible options. For now, Patterson seems to be the frontrunner, but it doesn't mean Casey won't experiment with different lineups throughout the contest to ultimately determine who permanently gets the starting role at power forward. Nearly two months ago, VAVEL had its own roundtable, arguing who should get the starting four position.

Also making its debut in this preseason game is Toronto's all new uniforms. Earlier in the summer, the Raptors unveiled these beautiful babies, the beginning of a new era.



Delon Wright, Toronto's 20th overall pick, will be making his NBA debut in this game. Recently, his older brother, Dorell Wright, gave him support through the player's tribune by writing him a letter. Wright should see plenty of minutes in this exhibition game and will look to prove himself to earn a significant role with the team in the near future. He will be the third point guard on the roster behind Lowry and Joseph, but this is the time for him to make a positive first impression.

One other crucial addition was Luis Scola, a savvy veteran who had a phenomenal performance this off-season with his Argentina national team. Scola may be aging, but he brings veteran experience, knowledge, and toughness to this Raptors team.

Another under-the-radar defensive addition for Toronto was Bismack Biyombo. The Congolese has had a disappointing career thus far, but he is still a high volume shot blocker who can provide quality minutes off Toronto's bench.

Cory Joseph is another nice defensive piece to throw into the mix. Spending time with the San Antonio Spurs is always a plus for a young player, and Joseph surely learned plenty from head coach Gregg Popovich and floor general Tony Parker. Joseph has always been known for his feisty defense, hustle, and energy. The Raptors parted ways with the playmaking Grievis Vazquez this summer to fill his void with a defensive-minded player in Joseph.

Their biggest addition during the summer was DeMarre Carroll, who displayed efficient shooting and solid perimeter defense as a member of the Atlanta Hawks. The Raptors hope Carroll can boost their defense since it has been subpar the last couple of seasons, which has been the reason why they have suffered early playoff exits.

Meanwhile, the Raptors have a new and exciting team as well. Of course Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan are still the leaders of this team, but they have revitalized their roster with a handful of defensive aces.

This is a unit that Rivers may go to very often this year. This unit has a nice combination of defenders, ball handlers, play makers, leaders, and scorers. Despite being small, they held their own in rebounding and interior defending. Although Pierce was part of the starting five, he may see more time with the bench unit, while Wesley Johnson spends time with the starters.

Of course, the preseason is all about experimenting for these coaches, and Doc Rivers did a lot of that with his new and improved bench unit. Coach Rivers played a small lineup off the bench, having Austin Rivers, Jamal Crawford, Lance Stephenson, Paul Pierce, and Josh Smith all at the same time.

Chris Paul chipped in 12 points, nine assists, and five rebounds, doing the usual dishing, while Blake Griffin finishes with just 11 points and five rebounds on 5 of 14 shooting.

The Clippers showed flashes of what's to come this upcoming season in their game against the Nuggets. DeAndre Jordan, this off-seasons highly talked about player, looked to be in mid-season form, putting up a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds in 26 minutes. Jordan was also on the receiving end of a couple of alley-oop plays and dunks.

This will be the first preseason game for the Raptors, while the Clippers will be playing in their second game, having played the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

Hello, everyone and welcome to NBA basketball action, a preseason game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors from Rogers Arena in Vancouver. My name is Ralph Salame, and I will be your host for tonight's game.