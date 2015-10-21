Golden State Warriors Drop To Los Angeles Clippers 130-95

Los Angeles, CA -- Blake Griffin totaled 29 points on 11-18 shooting to lead the Clippers past the Warriors Tuesday night. Chris Paul had 7 points, 10 assist but would be ejected from the game with his second technical foul.

Austin Rivers also contributed 16 points on 6-11 shooting, and J.J. Redick shipped in 15. The Clippers took care of business as we head a bit closer towards the beginning of the regular season.

One thing that has stood out was Blake Griffin's ability to shoot the ball. Griffin has shown each year that he's improved on something. Last year he showed a bit that his mid-range jump-shot was getting to be consistent or at least honorable. This season thus far, Griffin is looking so fluid on his jump-shot and his stroke in shooting. He's due for another quality season because he's going to be so hard to defend. You can't sag off him, he's hitting step-back mid-range shots now, and he will always be a threat to go to the basket and dunk on you.

Stephen Curry didn't play in tonight's game, nor did Andre Iguodala. The Warriors ran the offense through Shaun Livingston and Klay Thompson frequently.

Klay did a good job here finding the open man in the corner. Klay can run the point a bit as he's good at coming off screens because he has a knockdown shot, his drives are getting better, and he tends to make good decisions with the ball. Whether that be with shooting, passing, or not forcing the ball where it shouldn't go.

Thompson had 21 points on 6-12 shooting along with 5 assists.

Golden State did make some moves recently, signing Xavier Henry and Chris Udofia. Xavier, who formerly played with the Lakers, brings a strong wing presence on the floor and some veteran leadership in the locker room to go along with the already veterans that the Warriors have.

There's only one week of preseason left, then the real game begins. The Warriors haven't looked as crisp as maybe some thought they would, but it could be because it's the beginning of the season, Steve Kerr is still away, or even the players don't care as much because it's preseason. The play will become better once it gets going throughout the season, and when Steph can really lead the team.

Golden State Warriors Starters

Harrison Barnes, SF 26 6 points, 6 rebounds

Draymond Green, SF 9 points, 7 rebounds

Festus Ezeli, C 5 points, 5 rebounds

Shaun Livingston, PG 10 points, 4 assists

Klay Thompson, SG 21 points, 5 assists

Los Angeles Clippers Starters

Blake Griffin, PF 29 points

DeAndre Jordan, C 10 points, 10 rebounds

Chris Paul, PG 7 points, 10 assists

J.J. Redick, SG 15 points

Lance Stephenson, SG 4 points