Indiana Pacers' Win Streak Comes To End Against Chicago Bulls, 103-94

CHICAGO, IL -- The Indiana Pacers saw their four-game winning streak come to an end in Chicago at the United Center. The Pacers lost to the Bulls by a score of 103-94. Indiana is now 4-2 in the preseason, while, Chicago finished the preseason with a 3-4 record. The Pacers have one more pre-season game remaining, and it is against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday (October 22nd) in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

All was well for the Pacers in the first quarter. The only time the Pacers trailed was when Chicago was up 2-0 with 11:18 remaining in the quarter. The Pacers were only tied once as well, when the score was 2-2 at the 10:55 mark. From that point on, the Pacers never trailed or tied with the Bulls in the first quarter. Indiana held a 34-24 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

The first quarter was a big time success for the Pacers. Paul George had 15 points (6-8 FGM-A, 2-4 3PM-A, 1-1 FTM-A) and the starters looked like a well put together unit on both sides of the floor. It appeared that Monta Ellis was integrating successfully with the starters, which was great for the team to see.

The success ran out for the Pacers during the second quarter. This was because of the fact that the Pacers subbed out their three top key players (Paul George, Monta Ellis, and George Hill). The bench unit was absolutely horrendous in this game, but luckily for the Pacers, a few players that didn't do well won't be in the rotation during the regular season.

The Pacers managed to score only 11 points as a team in the second quarter. The Bulls scored 24 points, which was enough to hold a 48-45 halftime lead. Chicago chipped away at the Pacers' lead throughout the entire first half of the second quarter. But the Bulls finally took the lead at the 5:20 mark, courtesy of a Tony Snell three-pointer. Chicago had full control of the second quarter.

Indiana had a bounce back performance in the third quarter, but the Bulls outperformed the Pacers by a score of 29-24. The Pacers never held a lead at any point of the third quarter, as this was another quarter that the Chicago Bulls had full control. The same happened in the final quarter, as Indiana never held a lead then either.

Chicago outscored the Pacers, 26-25, in the final quarter. The Bulls won the game, 103-94, and had full control of the game after the first quarter. Four key players in the starting lineup (Paul George, Ian Mahinmi, George Hill, and Monta Ellis) were the only players on the Pacers to have a good performance. Lavoy Allen had a quality game as well, but his defensive effectiveness tanked because he spent significant time with the bench players.

Paul George led the way for the Pacers, he recorded the following; 35 MIN, 26 PTS, 8-18 FGM-A, 4-7 3PM, 6-7 FTM-A, 13 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TO, 3 PF, +6 (+/-). George had his production in a versatile manner, as he scored from shooting off the dribble, from catch and shoot, getting to the rim, from moving without the ball, in the pick-and-roll, in transition, from the free-throw line, and from rebounds.  

Below are the highlights from George's individual performance: 