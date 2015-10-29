New York Knicks Dominate Milwaukee Bucks, 122-97 Behind Derrick Williams' 24 Points

The New York Knicks dominated the Milwaukee Bucks in both teams' first game of the season, 122-97. This was the Bucks' home opener, as the game was played at the BMO Bradley Harris Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The bench powered the Knicks in this game, as they combined for 73 points. They scored 21 of those points in the first quarter. The Knicks improve to 1-0 on the season and 1-0 on the road coming into the season where there is little expectations for this Knicks team. The Milwaukee Bucks fall to 0-1 at home and 0-1 on the season.

The Knicks opened the 2015 season well, getting out a 27-23 lead at the end of the first quarter. Derrick Williams had six points off the bench in the first quarter of this game. The Knicks opened the second quarter with their bench, and Kyle O’Quinn forced a big turnover that eventually led to a Derrick Williams dunk. At one point in the second quarter, the Knicks were on a 15-0 run. That run was ended by former New York Knick Chris Copeland. At halftime, the Knicks were up 63-51 powered by Derrick Williams. The Knicks started to pull away in the third quarter, going ahead 90-73 at the end of the third.

The New York Knicks rookies Kristaps Porzingis and Jerian Grant were a combined 26 points, six rebounds, and six assists in 48 minutes of time on the floor. Derrick Williams, who had a game-high 24 points and seven rebounds, powered the Knicks in this game, continuing his prowness from the preseason.

When Carmelo Anthony left the game tonight with three minutes left, he had a big smile on his face, high fiving his teammates on the bench. The Knicks went 9 of 23 from three-point range. New Knicks signing Sasha Vujacic scored 11 points 4 of 6 from the field in this game. The Milwaukee Bucks top performer was Greg Monroe, who had 22 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and two steals.

New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher talked about his bench tonight by saying, “I think that started you know in July and August and September honestly. These guys after they were signed and drafted etcetera took it upon themselves to start building relationships and putting time in the gym together and they have a comfort level and a trust with each other even though it’s early and you know I think that showed tonight.”



The New York Knicks go home to New York tonight before they welcome the Atlanta Hawks at the Garden tomorrow night. The Bucks have a day off before they welcome the Washington Wizards to the BMO Bradley Harris Center.