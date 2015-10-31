VAVEL USA’s 2015-2016 NBA Regular Season Guide

After a long summer which featured many interesting headlines, such as DeAndre Jordan’s betrayal of the Dallas Mavericks and LaMarcus Aldridge’s decision to join the San Antonio Spurs, the long-awaited NBA season is finally back.

It’s that time of year again, to begin trash talking with your friends, to begin sharing highlight plays on your Twitter feed, and of course to begin cheering wholeheartedly for your beloved teams. After a 2014-2015 season that saw the Golden State Warriors bring a championship to their city for the first time in 40 years, NBA teams will eagerly look to dethrone them in a new season that promises to be highly competitive in both conferences.

The Contenders

Golden State Warriors – There is no doubt that the defending champions will be top contenders for another title. This team is stacked with versatility and still possesses last season’s MVP, Stephen Curry. They are on a mission to prove that last year’s championship wasn’t a fluke, as some critics have been harping on about.

San Antonio Spurs – No matter what, we cannot get rid of these San Antonio Spurs out of championship consideration, as they have returned with a rejuvenated roster, signing top free agent LaMarcus Aldridge and bringing in savvy veteran David West while retaining their original big three of Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker. Oh, and they still have a guy named Kawhi Leonard who was the 2014 Finals MVP. They are loaded with talent.

Cleveland Cavaliers – The Cavaliers were hit with unfortunate injuries late last season and will get another opportunity to make a long run. We all know that as long as LeBron James is healthy, this team is virtually unstoppable in the East. With hope that this year they will remain healthy during the playoffs, Cleveland is determined to make another Finals appearance and perhaps win it all this time.

Oklahoma City Thunder – After being dismantled by injuries last season and missing the playoffs, the Thunder is suddenly contenders again. Why? Because they have Kevin Durant back into their lineup, and he hopes to register a fully healthy season, along with his running mate Russell Westbrook. With a fully healthy roster, Oklahoma City is probably one of the deepest teams in the league which should help them regain supremacy in the wild-wild West.

Los Angeles Clippers – This is it for the Clippers. No more excuses for this team. They have put together one of the deepest rosters in franchise history and have finally upgraded their small forward position. After a meltdown in the second round of the playoffs last season, this will probably be the Clippers’ final shot to prove that they are a legitimate powerhouse.

This season is expected to be highly unpredictable, with many teams improving from last year, such as the Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings, and Oklahoma City Thunder. Meanwhile, some of the younger teams promise to be more entertaining, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz, and Orlando Magic.

Aside from teams, we should see plenty of competitiveness from many star players. The MVP battle is going to be intense as ever with James Harden, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and LeBron James all expected to be in the mix, while Blake Griffin, Paul George, John Wall, Damian Lillard, and DeMarcus Cousins are expected to be the dark horses for the award.

Here is to another sensational NBA season, with hope that injuries to star players don’t become a common theme. Are you ready?

