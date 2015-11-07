Detroit Pistons Defeat Phoenix Suns Behind 20 Points From Marcus Morris

The Detroit Pistons started off their six-game road trip with a huge win over the Phoenix Suns at the Talking Stick Resort Arena, 100-92.

Leading the Pistons (4-1) was guard Reggie Jackson. He finished the game 8 for 18 from the field with a three-pointer and six free throws to drop 23 points in 30 minutes against Phoenix.

The Suns (3-3) got 22 points from former Brandon Knight, a former Piston, and the same amount from Eric Bledsoe. The backcourt carried Phoenix the entire game, but the team as a whole came up short.

Twins Markieff Morris and Marcus Morris have played together throughout their childhood, high school, college and at the National Basketball Association level, but this year is different.

Marcus is on the Pistons after coming to Motown via trade. The two faced off on Friday night with Markieff coming away with the short end of the stick.

"Anytime a team trades you away like that, it's a slap in the face," Morris said before the game. "I still feel disrespected, and I feel like I want to disrespect them."

In just 39 minutes, Marcus disrespected his former team with 20 points, six rebounds and two assists. Markieff scored 18 points with four rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes on Friday night.

"It was cool man," Marcus said. "I had good time, even better time since we got the `W.' My teammates held it down for me. They knew how much it meant for me."

Andre Drummond was outstanding on the boards once again, collecting 17 rebounds - four offensive, 13 defensive - while adding 12 points for Detroit. Ersan Ilyasova chipped in six with four boards over 21 minutes.

Another key component in the win was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The shooting guard, known as "KCP", scored 18 points on 8 of 10 shooting over 36 minutes for the Pistons.

The Pistons struggled at the end of the second quarter, but went into the locker room with a 42-40 lead. The third quarter was the climax, as Detroit gained the momentum over Phoenix to get the first real edge.

Jackson scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter for Detroit.

With 1:47 to play in the game, Bledsoe fouled out, which practically signified that all hope was lost for the Suns. After a few free throws, Detroit made the final push. In the end, the Suns fell 100-92 against the Pistons.

"It was really satisfying," Pitons coach Stan Van Gundy said. "Again, I thought our defense was really, really good."

For Phoenix, Tyson Chandler and P.J. Tucker both brought down 10 rebounds to help keep the game close, but the two totaled nine points, which did not help the Suns.

The Pistons bench of Aron Baynes, Anthony Tolliver, Stanley Johnson and Steve Blake totaled 21 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Johnson, a rookie, scored five points and brought down the same amount of rebounds.

On Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, Detroit will travel to the Moda Center in Oregon to play the Portland Trail Blazers (4-2).

The Trail Blazers are led by Damian Lillard, who averages 27.3 points, 6.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game throughout the 2015-16 season.