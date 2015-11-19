Highlights: Paul George Dominates Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Indiana Pacers superstar Paul George on an absolute show against the Philadelphia 76ers. In 32 minutes of action, George recorded 34 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals in the Pacers' 112-83 win over the 76ers. George's scoring came in an efficient fashion, he shot 13-24 (54.2 percent) from the field, 8-14 (57.1 percent) from two, 5-10 (50.0 percent) from the perimeter, and 3-4 (75.0 percent) from the free throw line.

Paul George put the Pacers on his back to put this game away during the third quarter. George heated up in the final two minutes of the first half and he never turned back. George scored seven points in the final two minutes of the first half and then scored 21 points in the third quarter. George's dominant play earned him and his fellow starters rest for almost the entire fourth quarter.

George has now scored over 30 points in three games this season. George has also scored over 26 points in eight consecutive games. This dominant play has been a trend for George in his past eight games. George has averaged the following stats in the past eight games; 36.4 MIN, 29.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.1 BLK, and 1.5 STL. George has shot the following percentages over this stretch; 48.5% FG%, 48.1% 2PT%, 51.2% 3PT%, and 82.8% FT%. Paul George is now the only player in the NBA that is averaging at least 25 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals.

The Pacers thrive off of Paul George's all-around contributions. Ever since George has found his rhythm, the Pacers have gone 6-2. One of these losses was a 101-97 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The other loss was a 96-95 loss to the Chicago Bulls when they were missing George Hill, Rodney Stuckey and Myles Turner. Until the role players on the Pacers find their rhythm, the Pacers will go as far as Paul George can take them. The Pacers are fortunate that George's contributions impact the game in many ways.