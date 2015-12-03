Los Angeles Clippers' Chris Paul, J.J. Redick Struggling With Injuries
Photo via NBA

After garnering three consecutive wins to push their record over .500 for the season, the 10-9 Los Angeles Clippers received multiple setbacks in their 103-91 defeat at the hands of the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. 

Point guard Chris Paul became a late scratch after being pulled from the starting lineup by head coach Doc Rivers prior to the loss because of a strained rib muscle, and shooting guard J.J. Redick joined Paul on the sidelines after spraining his right ankle on the first possession of the contest. 

After leaving the Clippers' Monday night victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter, Paul was encouraged to sit out Los Angeles' contest against the Pacers by team doctors after undergoing examinations on his ribs on Wednesday afternoon. 