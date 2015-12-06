Toronto Raptors Edged Late By Golden State Warriors

Two of the league's best point guards went at it once again and put on a show for the fans at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

Stephen Curry poured in 44 points, hitting 9 three pointers. Kyle Lowry had a career-high 41 points for the Raptors. Lucas Nogueira made a big impact on the game with 14 points and some clutch defensive plays late. DeMar DeRozan chipped in 16.

Early last month, the Raptors had given the Warriors all they could handle, in a 115-110 loss at Oracle. Toronto had a shot at getting revenge.

For the 15th time this season, the Raptors trailed at the end of the 1st quarter. They headed into the 2nd quarter down 32-21. These slow starts have constantly hurt the Raptors, forcing them to make late game comebacks in several games this year.

The Warriors suffered a scare in the 2nd quarter when Curry left the court clutching his face after running into DeMarre Carroll, forcing Golden State to burn a 20-second timeout. Fortunately, he returned to the game. The Raptors looked much better this quarter, and went to the half trailing by just 10.

This game would once again go down to the wire, with the Raptors trailing 83-79 heading into the 4th quarter. The Raptors took the lead with 4:53 to go as a Lowry layup sent the Air Canada Centre crowd into a frenzy.

However, Stephen Curry did what Stephen Curry always does. He always comes through in the clutch.

Curry casually hit a pair of threes to put Golden State in front by two, with 2:30 remaining.

Lowry drove hard to the basket for a layup and a foul with 44 seconds left. However, he missed the free throw. Another Lowry layup made it a one-point game with 10.7 seconds left. Two free throws by Curry gave Golden State a three-point lead with 5 seconds to go. The Raptors inbounded the ball to Cory Joseph, who mishandled the ball and turned it over. The Warriors would run out the clock.

Despite winning the 2nd, 3rd and 4th quarters, the Raptors came up short.

Kyle Lowry continued to amaze, shooting 14-for-26 and also adding 7 assists.

The Raptors will host Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

GAME NOTES

This win moved Golden State past the St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association, for the best start to a season by a professional sports team.

The Warriors were without starting center Andrew Bogut and starting forward Harrison Barnes.

The Raptors played consecutive home games for just the first time this season.

Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri hosted "The Giant of Africa," to honor Nelson Mandela's life. Players on both teams wore special t-shirts during warm-ups and on the bench, and the Raptors welcomed a number of special guests, including international soccer star Didier Drogba.