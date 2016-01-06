New York Knicks Win Back To Back Victories Against Atlanta Hawks

This time last year the New York Knicks were sitting on an abysmal 5-32 record. Tonight, after a 107-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, the Knicks have now won their 17th game, tying their 2014-2015 season record.

Not Your Same Old Knicks

It is finally safe to say the Knicks of that wretched season are long gone, but if you had any doubts, check them out on the hardwood. The chemistry between old and new players is dynamic, the 7'3" rookie continues to electrify the Garden with his arsenal of moves, and leader of the pack Carmelo Anthony, for all intents and purposes, is a changed man.

In a competitive Eastern conference, the Knicks are fighting to get back to .500, winning three out of their last four games with passion and grit. Their back-to-back victory's against the Hawks, one of the better teams in the East, have demonstrated just that.

Duo Of Anthony And Afflalo Lead Knicks

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Anthony and Arron Afflalo led the way with 23 points a piece, as the Knicks led for the majority of the game. However, the fourth quarter saw a 16-point lead slowly but surely dwindle to single digits, and as the Hawks closed in, the game became increasingly physical. After missing some easy layups and second opportunities, the Hawks resorted to one of their better offensive weapons; hitting the open threes and they did so effectively.

With less than two minutes and the Knicks up only 99-95, Kristaps Porzingis and Kent Bazemore both received technical fouls after almost getting into an altercation following a very physical battle for the rebound. Bazemore could be seen getting in Porzingis’ face, but it wasn’t long before Anthony rushed to his rookie’s defense, one of the more leader-like moments we’ve seen from Anthony so far this season.

Carmelo Becoming The Leader Of The Knicks

Anthony had another all-around, productive game finishing with 11 rebounds and seven assists to which Porzingis commented, “he was doing everything for us, as a leader should do.”

Anthony on the other hand reminded reporters that he was completely focused on this season and the player he is now. “I told y’all I don’t remember last season. I’m serious. I don’t remember any of it.”

Considering, he looks like a completely different player from the sometimes selfish, ball-hog many viewed him to be, that quote is not so uneasy to believe.

Unlikely Heroes

As the Knicks desperately fought to hang onto the win, it was the unlikely duo of an assist from Robin Lopez and an aggressive drive from Jose Calderon that sealed the win for the Knickerbockers. With just 18 seconds left in the game, Lopez dished out his one and only assist to Calderon, who cut beautifully to the basket to make the layup putting the Knicks up by four points. Calderon only finished with seven points, but arguably made the biggest and most important play of the game. Lopez finished a few plays short of a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Derrick Williams, who has seen an increasing amount of playing time as of late, came off the pine scoring 15 points in 16 minutes, eight of those points coming from a perfect performance at the free throw line, a testimony to his aggressive play style and athleticism.

Hawks Can't Contain Knicks

In their last two meetings, the Hawks have struggled to contain the Knicks offensive onslaught, despite cutting a large deficit down to a heart attack for Knicks fans everywhere in the second matchup. Afflalo, who is coming off an outstanding 38-point performance on Sunday, going 7-for-8 from three point range, has been a potent weapon for the Knicks, finally coming out of his slump.

All five starters for the Hawks finished in double-figures, including a double-double from Al Horford (13 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists), but the Knicks grit, will and collective effort won the game, as the Knicks improve to 17-19.

Up Next

The Knicks take on the Miami Heat Wednesday night to continue their uphill battle in the East. Atlanta will go on the road to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.