Los Angeles Clippers Forward Josh Smith Traded Back To Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have re-acquired versatile forward Josh Smith from the Los Angeles Clippers, despite leaving Houston just six months ago. The Clippers have also sent money to the Rockets in order to cover the 30 year old's wages, while also getting the draft rights to Ukrainian big man Serhiy Lischuk. Los Angeles will receive the draft rights to forward Maarty Leunen.

Despite featuring in 32 games so far for the Clippers, Smith has started just once. In only 14.3 minutes per game, Smith is averaging a career-low 5.7 points and 3.9 rebounds. Smith is also shooting a career-low 38.3 percent from the field while playing for the great Doc Rivers.

While playing for the Rockets last season, Smith averaged 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in a much more substantial 25.5 minutes per game.

"I'm excited. I feel great, It's a place that I probably should have never left," Smith told Fox 26 Houston following confirmation of the deal.

The forward was drafted back in 2004 by the Atlanta Hawks and played for his boyhood club up until 2013. Smith then signed as a free agent with the Detroit Pistons. After a little over one season with the Pistons, he was waived and signed with the Rockets four days later.

In July 2015, Smith was signed by the Los Angeles Clippers following the expiration of his contract with Houston, joining as a free agent for the veteran's minimum of $1.5 million.

With Rockets star Dwight Howard set to miss the game against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, there's an opportunity right off the bat for Smith to make an impact with his second stint with the Rockets, who are currently two games without a win. Houston round off their three-game homestand on Sunday when they host the Dallas Mavericks at the Toyota Center.