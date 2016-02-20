Miami Heat Defeat Atlanta Hawks 115-111, Without All-Stars Dwayne Wade And Chris Bosh

The Miami Heat held on to defeat the Atlanta Hawks at home, 115-111. Even with the absence of their three key players, the Heat were still able to manage a tremendous performance led by Luol Deng who dropped 30 in the win.

Heat Missing Key Components

With injuries and suspensions of three Miami Heat players, the odds weren't exactly in their favor. On Friday night, the Heat had just nine players in uniform. Shooting guard Dwayne Wade sat out due to a sore left knee, and both Chris Bosh and Hassan Whiteside didn't make the trip to Philips Arena. Bosh's absence was due to blood-clots in his left calf, while Whiteside's was a result of NBA suspension.

Hawks Start Slow, Heat Rises In Second Half

In the first half, the Atlanta Hawks were feeling the effects of the All-Star break. Considering that the Miami Heat beat the Hawks on the road at their last meeting, Atlanta knew that a challenge lie before them. Al Horford led the Hawks with 11 points, Mike Scott had ten, Dennis Schroder shot eight, Jeff Teague made six, Kent Bazemore with five, Kyle Korver and Mike Muscala both with four, and two for Thabo Sefolosha.

The Hawks had a total of eleven turnovers in the first half, as well as only twelve assists. Both the Hawks and the Heat shot 46 percent. However, the Hawks were able to tie the game at 52 to end the half. The Hawks then managed to take the lead 81-79 with a three point shot by Schroder to end the third period. In the fourth quarter, the Hawks scored eight consecutive points before trailing again. The Heat eventually took control of what had consistently been a close game, largely due to free throws nearing the end of the game. Key players for the Hawks included Jeff Teague, with 23 points, and Kyle Korver, with 18 points overall.

Getty Images

Game-Winning Factors

With two key players out for Miami, Luol Deng stepped up and made game changing plays for the Heat. He brought pressure, executed plays, and frequently made his way to the free-throw line throughout the game. All in all, Deng put up a total of 30 points for the Heat, along with 11 rebounds. Josh McRoberts scored a total of 19 points for the Heat and had ten assists. Additionally, the Heat's defense brought their A-game, forcing a total of 21 turnovers. As a result of the Heat's win, they will move up in the Eastern Conference - now taking first place in the Southeast Division by percent points over the Hawks.

Up Next

The Atlanta Hawks take on the Milwaukee Bucks at home Saturday night, Feb. 20.