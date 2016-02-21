Anthony Davis Explodes For Whopping 59 Points To Lead New Orleans Pelicans Over Detroit Pistons

Anthony Davis made history on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons in an amazing performance. The Unibrow dropped 59 points and 20 rebounds to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a victory over the Detroit Pistons 111-106. This was the first 50 point, 20 rebound game by anybody in the NBA since 2001, and just the third such game since 1983-84. Davis joins Shaq as the only players in the last 20 years to have a 50-20 game.

Davis also set the Pelicans' franchise record for points in a single game, as well as the NBA season high for points in a game, passing DeMarcus Cousins who put up 56 earlier this season.

Pistons' Offense Not Enough

When a player drops 59 points against another team, usually the game is a blowout. That wasn't the case today, as the Pistons fought and fought, coming up just short at the end. Detroit played solid basketball all afternoon, but simply could not find any answer for Anthony Davis on either end of the court. This game was tied at 55 at the half, and the Pelicans had a 5-point lead at the end of the third quarter.

Andre Drummond had another double-double, with 21 points and 14 rebounds to go along with 4 blocks. Drummond also shot just 3-10 from the free throw line, but 9-13 from the field. Reggie Jackson led all Pistons scorers with 34 points on 11-20 shooting, adding 4 boards and 4 assists.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 14 points on a dismal 4-15 clip, and was 2-8 from beyond the arc. Recently acquired Tobias Harris came off the bench again and had 16 points and 5 rebounds on 6-17 shooting in 35 minutes. Usually when Jackson and Drummond combine for 55 points, the Pistons will get the win. However, Anthony Davis scored more points than both of them on Sunday in a memorable performance.

Anthony Davis Flourishes

Anthony Davis scored more than half of his team's points on Sunday in an absolutely breathtaking outburst. The 22-year-old was a ridiculous 24-34 from the field including a pair of three pointers and 9-10 from the free throw line. Davis also had 20 rebounds and 4 assists and was just one point away from a 60-20 game.

Despite Davis's explosion, the Pelicans were rather quiet on the afternoon. Jrue Holiday was the only other Pelican to score in double figures, finishing with 20 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists on 6-14 from the field. Ryan Anderson was just 1-12 with 6 points, and the rest of the team combined to score just 26 points.

Anthony Davis also played a game-high 43 minutes and committed just one foul in the game. The Unibrow continues to show why he is potentially the best player in the game, and this performance should help add to his MVP resume, despite where the Pelicans are in the standings.

The Pelicans' record is still just a disappointing 22-33, but they are somehow just 5.5 games out from the 8th seed in the Western Conference. If Davis can continue to carry his team the remainder of the season, New Orleans might just squeak into the playoffs, especially with Houston fumbling as of late.

What's Next

The Pelicans will head to the nation's capital to take on the Wizards on Tuesday night in a battle against the Morris twins. As for the Pistons, they will head to Cleveland to take on LeBron James and the Cavaliers on Monday night.