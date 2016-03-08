Analyzing Ty Lawson's Fit With The Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- The expectation of the Indiana Pacers is that Ty Lawson will be a floor general for the second unit. It is no secret that the Pacers have been searching for a floor general point guard to effectively make plays and run their offense. If this situation pans out for both parties, then perhaps Lawson could end up being the point guard of the future for the Pacers. That would be key since the free agent market for floor general point guards is dry as can be outside of Mike Conley. It is never a good idea to try and rely on a rookie point guard to be a floor general either, especially with the caliber of player that the Pacers would likely be getting with a late teens first round pick. If the Pacers truly want a floor general in their starting lineup, then getting this Ty Lawson situation to pan out is practically a must. 

Ty Lawson 2014-15 Highlights