Splash Brothers Of Golden State Warriors Rout Portland Trail Blazers In Three-Point Record Setting Night
Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

One of the unspoken benefits of the Golden State Warriors' historic season has been that their low number of losses allows them to remember each one vividly, and to use revenge when called upon. Portland handed Golden State its worst loss of the season, and coming into Friday night's game, revenge was definitely on the mind.

After losing 137-105 in their last go-around, the Warriors dominated the Trail Blazers from start to finish for the 128-112 win. The victory moves the Warriors to 58-6 and extends their home winning streak to 47 games. Portland, who is now 5-5 over its last 10 games, drops to 34-32 for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

"They gave us a good beating last time up there in Portland," Stephen Curry said. "It was important to us to protect our court and to get off to a quick start."

Battle In The Backcourt

The matchup of the night came from the starting guard combos of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum against The Splash Brothers: Curry and Klay Thompson. It didn't take long to figure out that Curry and Thompson would own the matchup.

Curry finished with 34 points on 7-14 shooting from beyond the arc. He came out of the gates and led the Warriors to a 40-27 lead after the first quarter, in which he recorded 18 points and drained four threes in the opening frame. Curry opened the second half with back-to-back threes and scored 11 points in the third quarter with 3-6 shooting from deep.