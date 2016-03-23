Oklahoma City Thunder Close Out Houston Rockets In Thriller
USA Today Sports

In a game that turned out to be closer than a lot of people expected, the Oklahoma City Thunder squeezed out a 111-107 win over the Houston Rockets for their fifth straight victory. The Thunder improve to 49-22 and remain in sole possession of the third seed in the Western Conference. Houston drops below .500 at 35-36 and continues to hang onto one of the final spots in the west.

Stars Shine On Primetime

There were several main contributors in what was the first game of a TNT double-header. Russell Westbrook recorded his third-straight triple-double with 21 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists. It's his 15th triple-double of the season, the most in a season since Earvin "Magic" Johnson finished the 1988-1989 year with 17, and his sixth in the last nine games.

Kevin Durant carried the scoring load for OKC. He finished with 23 points and seven rebounds. Both teams got production from all across the board. A total of 11 players scored in double-digits and all but two active players in the game registered points scored.

The Rockets got double-double performances out of James Harden and Dwight Howard. Harden, who battled an ankle injury, finished with a game-high 24 points, despite averaging over 35 points per game over the last four games against his former team, and a career-high 15 assists. Harden converted 7-17 shot attempts and was active with his hands, snatching four steals. Howard ended his night with 16 points and 13 rebounds. After receiving a verbal warming from the NBA's front office for his use of Stickum, Howard recorded one turnover, one block and made 7-8 shots.

Close Finish

With just over three minutes left to go in the game, Patrick Beverly hit a three from the corner right in front of the Oklahoma City bench to give the Rockets a 99-97 lead. Westbrook would begin to take over, as he scored 14 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter. Westbrook scored back-to-back buckets for OKC on a steal and a fastbreak dunk and then hit a jumper to give the Thunder the lead at 103-99 with two minutes to go.