Rodney Hood, Utah Jazz Demolish Los Angeles Lakers, 123-75
Rodney Hood has career night to spoil Kobe's last trip to Salt Lake City. (AP Photo / Rick Bowmer)

Kobe Bryant's last trip to Salt Lake City was definitely one to forget. The Utah Jazz throttled the Los Angeles Lakers to hand Kobe his worst loss ever, 123-75.

The 48-point margin of defeat was the largest in Kobe's tenure and was also tied for the largest in Lakers' franchise history. The other time the Lakers lost by 48 points was on March 7, 2014, when their Staples Center companion Los Angeles Clippers beat the purple and gold 142-94. The big difference: Kobe was out of that game with an injury. 

The Utah Jazz continued their improved play on the defensive end of the floor to limit the Lakers to just 75 points on the night as the Jazz remain the seven seed in the Western Conference

Rodney Hood Has Career Night For Jazz 

The Jazz honored Kobe Bryant with a video tribute prior to tip-off on Monday night, but this game was all about Rodney Hood. Hood scored a remarkable 30 points, all in the first half. 

The second year Duke product was on fire in the first half, going 11-13 from the field and 8-9 from beyond the arc. He didn't score a single point in the second half, but the Jazz sat their starters for much of the second half due to the lopsided score. Hood missed his career-high by just two points, and who knows what he would've done if the game was even somewhat close. Hood relished the chance to play against Kobe for one of the last times ever as Kobe guarded him heavily in the first half. 