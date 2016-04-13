Live: Golden State Warriors - Memphis Grizzlies and score of NBA (125-104 Golden State)

Golden State reaches historic win, sets new record for most wins in a season at 73.

FINAL: GS- 125; MG-104

End of third: GS- 102; MG-81

11:18 3rd- 70-58 GS; Steph Curry hits number 400 on the season.

End of first half. Warriors-70, Grizzlies-50.

0:43- 70-50 GS- Curry found underneath basket unguarded for two.

1:40: 67-40 GS; Thompsom for THREE!

2:47- 64-44 GS; CURRY FOR THREE! Now within just one of the milestone.

3:55- 61-41 GS- Not one, not two, but a three from thompson!

4;04;5:30- 55-36 GS- Speights for the alley-oop assisted by Barnes.

5:49- 53-37 GS; Thompson for three! He's been silent up until this point.

7:04- 50-34 GS- Stephenson sunk both on the free throws.

7:31- 50-32 GS- Speights good for two on the fadeaway.

8:10- 48-30; Speights two of two from the line.

8:37- 46-30 GS; Barnes good for a two on a 25 foot jumper.

9:45- 44-29 GS; Barbosa hits a three from downtown!

10:28- 41-27 GS; Livingston is good with the pull up j!

11:40- 37-26 GS; Stephenson for three!

Start of second quarter: GS UP 37-23. Curry has just two more threes to hit- before he hits 400 this season.

0:06- 37-23; Azelee puts in a put back and goes back on defense and gets monster block!

0:48- 35-22; Curry for three! Two more to go to hit 400!

1:20- 32-20; Livingston is good for two after a hook shot from 12 feet falls.

1:56- 30-18 GS- Green for THREE!

3:00- 27-16 GS- Curry three 3-pointers shy of 400 3-pointers in a season. Curry already has 17 points in the first quarter.

4:15- 27-16 GS- Curry scores two more three pointers before Memphis calls TO.

4:44: 21-16 GS- Curry lets one fly from DOWNTOWN!

5:25- 18-16 GS- Randolph makes the floater go for 2.

5:46- 18-14; Thompson has an easy layup fed by Iggy.

6:08- 16-14 GS- Curry sinks both free throws.

6:08- 14-14- Curry going to the line to shoot two after being fould on a layup.

6:35- 14-14- Randolph called for traveling.

7:04- 14-14- Green for two on the fast break.

7:10- 14-12 MG- Randolph for two.

7:55 1st- 12-9 GS- Curry for three.

8:30 1st- 9-6 GS- H. Barnes for three.

9:07 1st- 6-3 GS- Steph Curry for three.

9:46 1st- 4-3 MG- GS opens up 1 of 6 shooting.

10;28 1st- 3-2 GS- Klay Thompson for three.

11:05 1st- 1-0- Draymond makes 1 of 2

11:05 1st- 0-0- Draymond Green headed to the line to shoot two

Starting lineup for Golden State: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Harrison Barnes, Draymond Green, Andrew Bogut

Starting lineup for Memphis: Vince Carter, Matt Barnes, Zach Randolph, Jordan Farmar

With the Warriors most recent win over San Antonio, that marked their first win in San Antonio in 19 years.

Memphis has already clinched the seventh seed and will be playing the San Antonio Spurs in the first round.

Warriors have already clinched the first seed and will be playing the Houston Rockets most likely.

Last season, the Warriors defeated the Grizzlies in the second round of the NBA playoffs and this 2016 season, the team based in Oakland, California, beat Marc Gasol's by 100-99. Curry contributed 37 points to that effort with four three pointers.

Last season, the Warriors defeated the Grizzlies in the second round of the NBA playoffs and this 2016 season, the team based in Oakland, California, beat Marc Gasol's by 100-99. Curry contributed 37 points to that effort with four three pointers.

Tonight, the Grizzlies will be looking to pick up their fourth win in sixteen games, their worst stretch all season.

Memphis will be playing the playoffs but their offense must improve. Is the only team that has clinched a playoff spot but is averaging a total under 100 points scoring a game.

In the other hand, the Memphis basketball team has already secured a seventh seed finish, so they will most likely sit all players that have been reporting pain. An interesting fact is that the Head Coach David Joerger has used over 25 players this year in games; one of the most used by any team this season.

When Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr was asked who would win between the 1995-1996 Chicago Bulls which he was a player on and this years Warriors team he cleary stated: "We would beat us".

The Golden State Warriors will look to break the record set by the 1995-1996 Chicago Bulls for most wins in a season. The Warriors have set many records recently in the past two season, but this one will definitely be the most unique.

A win for the Golden State Warriors may seem routine, but a win for them against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight would be more than routine - it would be history.

Good night to all the VAVEL readers! Welcome to today's historic Golden State Warriors - Memphis Grizzlies live game, corresponding to the 2016 NBA season.