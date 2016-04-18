Los Angeles Clippers spurn Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1, 115-95
Chris Paul leads the Los Angeles Clippers over Damian LIllard and the Portland Trail Blazers  in Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs. | Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA Playoffs are underway. 

The Los Angeles Clippers rolled past the Portland Trail Blazers 115-95 on Sunday night at Staples Center in the first game of the series. After the Clippers got bounced by the Houston Rockets after holding a commanding series lead in last year's playoffs, L.A. looks to move on from the past and make a run in the dangerous Western Conference. 

The Blazers are one of the biggest surprises in the NBA. Not many people had Portland making the playoffs, yet alone the five-seed in the West after losing LaMarcus Aldridge and Nicolas Batum in the offseason. Somehow, someway, the Blazers found a way to grab a spot in the playoffs. 

Usually teams from outside California enjoy coming to the Golden State, with In-N-Out Burgers usually a must on any road trip. It's safe to say the Blazers got their fair share of double-doubles after game 1, as three Clippers players finished with a double-double to take the victory. 

Portland struggles in opening game 

The Blazers are a young and inexperienced team, but don't let that stop everybody from actually giving them a shot to win the series. 

Game one was rough for the Blazers, as they shot just 39 percent as a team from the field and 73 percent from the free throw line. Portland finished second to the Clippers in every category except for free throw shooting. The Blazers did have some success from beyond the arc, finishing 10-30 on the night for a 33 percent mark. 

The story for the Blazers all season has been their dynamic backcourt. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum have lead the way all season long, finishing with a combined average of 45.9 points per game this season, which is good for third-highest by any duo in the league in 2015-2016. On Sunday night the two combined for just 30 points, well below their average. 

Lillard finished with a team-high 21 points on 7-17 from the field to go with eight dimes in 37 minutes. McCollum played the same number of minutes as Lillard, but finished with just nine points on 3-11 from the field. 