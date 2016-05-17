Final: Live Commentary from the Cleveland Cavaliers' 115-84 Game One Victory Over the Toronto Raptors

FINAL: Cavaliers milk the clock and committed a shot-clock violation. But they no longer care about a turnover, as they win game one of the Eastern Conference Finals, dominating the Raptors 115-84 for their ninth straight postseason win. Game Two will be on Thursday, 8:30pm ET still at Quicken Loans Arena. This is Ralph Orense. Thank you for following me here at VAVEL USA!

01:02: Mozgov fouls Wright who makes both free throws. 115-84, Cavaliers.

Less than 90 seconds left in Game One.

01:50: Mozgov scores first points of the game on a dunk. 115-82, Cavaliers.

02:38: Powell responds with a jumper of his own. 113-80, Cleveland.

03:02: Mo Williams nails a jumper.

03:46: Jefferson tips in a Mozgov miss, then makes two free throws after a foul by Johnson. He's up to nine points.

04:31: Wright makes two free throws on a foul by Jones. 107-78.

05:39: Jefferson makes two free throws after a Ross foul. It's 107-76.

We could argue that the Raptors are still weary from that Miami Heat series, but this Cavaliers team is just playing phenomenal in the postseason. We will see if Raptors will make it interesting in Game Two.

05:39: Both teams clearing benches, signifying that this one is over. Cleveland will take the first win of the series. We're just waiting for the final score. Right now it stands at 1o6-75.

06:24: Frye fould Wright, who misses his first free throw. Cavs insert James Jones, Dahntay Jones, and Timofey Mozgov before Wright makes second charity.

06:49: Iman Shumpert makes a triple, followed by a jumper by Frye and the lead is back to 30. 105-75.

07:42: Wright and Jefferson exchange buckets. 100-75, Cleveland.

08:28: Scola makes a triple, then picks up fourth foul. Mo Williams who just checked in, splits his charities.

09:42: First signs of a Raptors surrender right there. Lowry and Carroll are sent to the bench for Delon Wright and Jason Thompson.

10:04: Richard Jefferson fouls Corey Joseph, who misses both free throws. Not helping the Raptors right now, who needs all the points they can get.

10:30: Dellavadova fouls Ross, who misses his first then makes second free throw.

10:59: Corey Joseph responds with a lay-up. Lead down to 28.

11:40: Dellavadova makes it a 30 point lead for Cavs with a floater.

Start of Fourth Quarter

End of Third Quarter: Cavaliers 95 - 67 Raptors

00:40: Channing Frye nails his second triple of the night. Raptors now down 28 with one quarter left.

01:36: DeRozan's floater makes it 91-67, still in favor of the Cavaliers.

02:33: Joseph fouls Irving, who makes both free throws and is now up to 27 points.

02:44: Luis Scola makes his first appearance a minute ago and immediately picked up four points, all on free throws courtesy of Love and Thompson fouls.

03:51: Irving fouls Joseph, who makes both free throws. Cavs up 24, 85-61.

04:26: Kevin Love makes his jumper to reach 12 points. Followed by two free throws from Tristan Thompson on a Biyombo foul.

05:04: Back to back dunks from Cavs' LeBron and Kyrie. Then Johnson makes another triple for Raptors. 81-59, Cavaliers.

07:29: Johnson responds with a triple. 77-56, Cavaliers.

08:45: James another alley-oop dunk. Pass came from JR Smith.

09:25: Irving makes three pointer, lead back to 21, 72-51.

09:58: James stops the Raptors' 7-0 run with a jump shot.

10:33: Flagrant foul on Kevin Love. Patterson splits free throws. 66-51, Cavaliers.

11:14: Lowry makes a jumper. Followed by another Biyombo dunk 20 seconds later.

11:42: Biyombo opens the second half with a dunk.

Start of Third Quarter

Cavaliers also outrebounded the Raptors, 21-11.

In terms of free throws, Cavs: 14-18. Raptors: 2-2.

Cleveland has attempted eight shots from deep, making four. Meanwhile, Toronto is a dismal 2-for-16 from the three point land.

DeMar DeRozan leads the Raptors with 16 points, followed by Biyombo with 8. As for Cleveland, the big three of James, Love, and Irving have provided the offense. They combined for 42 of Cavs' 66 first half points.

Raptors have scored only 16 points in the second quarter as opposed to 33 from Cavaliers.

End of Second Quarter: Cleveland Cavaliers 66-44 Toronto Raptors.

00:03: Kyle Lowry misses three at the buzzer.

00:29: Corey Joseph misses a three. Thompson responds with a layup, pushing the Cavs lead to 22.

00:43: Raptors call a short timeout.

00:52: Irving blocks Joseph, then LeBron lays it in. Largest lead now for the Cavs at 20, 64-44.

01:14: Irving and Biyombo exchange baskets

Cleveland's six unanswered points are all from the free throw line.

01:56: Yet another fould from the Raptors' side as DeRozan fouls Thompson who makes both free throws.

02:23: Patterson fouls Love, who makes both free throws. Lead back to 16 for Cavs, 58-42.

02:32: Shumpert steals the ball from DeRozan.

02:45: Raptors' Johnson fouls Smith on the act of shooting. Smith makes both free throws.

02:58: Cavaliers call for time.

02:58: Kevin Love misses a jumper. Rebound Johnson. Passes to Patterson for the dunk. Raptors closing in. Now only down 12, 54-42 with less than three minutes to play.

03:32: Irving's offensive foul leads to a turnover. DeRozan then hits a turnaround jumpshot. Raps down 14.

04:01: Irving responds with a jumper, then Raps' Johnson dunks it on the other end. Lead still 16, 54-38.

04:38: Jefferson's missed three leads to a DeRozan jumpshot. Cavs lead down to 16.

05:19: Irving and Lowry score buckets. 52-34, Cavaliers.

06:07: James Johnson fouls Richard Jefferson, who splits his free throws.

06:28: Patterson scores two for Raptors on a Derozan assist.

06:53: James Johnson checks in for DeMarre Carroll.

06:53: Another time-out for the Raptors. Cavaliers lead now up to 19. LeBron James up to 12 points. Matthew Dellavadova has 7.

06:55: Lowry misses another shot, and it resulted in another Cavs dunk courtesy of Iman Shumpert. 49-30, Cavaliers.

07:26: James misses the free throw.

07:26: LeBron with a driving dunk, and a foul on Carroll. Potential three point play.

07:42: Another missed three for the Raptors. This time by Kyle Lowry.

08:26: Carroll misses a three, and a layup.

08:51: Dellavadova with the alley-oop to LeBron James. 44-30, Cleveland.

09:06: Richard Jefferson fouls Biyombo who makes both free throws. 42-30, Cavs.

Raptors have not scored for almost five minutes now.

09:26: Dellavadova makes free throw. 42-28, Cavaliers.

09:26: Dellavadova lays it in, and a fould from Corey Joseph. Potential three point play.

09:39: Terrence Ross misses a triple. Channing Frye the rebound.

10:06: LeBron James turns it over on an offensive foul.

10:38: DeRozan checks back in replacing Johnson.

10:38: Raptors forced to call a time-out as Cavaliers starting to pull away.

10:38: Corey Joseph's shot misses and Cleveland retaliates with another three, this time from Matthew Dellavadova.

11:14: Channing Frye sinks a three. 36-28 in favor of the Cavaliers.

11:38: Back to back turnovers from Terrence Ross and Matthew Dellavadova.

Start of Second Quarter

LeBron James and Kevin Love both have eight points for Cleveland.

Kyrie Irving with 12 first quarter points for Cavs. DeMar DeRozan also has 12 for Raptors.

End of First Quarter: Cleveland Cavaliers 33 - 28 Toronto Raptors.

1.9: Johnson fouls Irving, who makes both free throws. Cavaliers lead up to 33-28.

Iman Shumpert dunks one for the Cavaliers, lead back up to three at 29-26.

01:18: Raptors James Johnson responds with a layup of his own. 27-26, Cavaliers.

01:35: Kyrie Irving layup pushes the Cavaliers lead up to 3.

2:52: JR Smith's layup gives the Cavaliers a 25-24 lead.

6:41: After almost six minutes, Raptors continue to lead Cavaliers 15-11. DeMar Derozan has six points. Bismack Biyombo with 4.

9:39 - Toronto take an early 9-2 lead.

And we're officially underway!

ICYMI: The Raptors have only 22 playoff wins in the history of the franchise.

LeBron James arrives at the Oracle Arena for Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Will the defending Eastern Conference Champion Cleveland Cavaliers book a return trip to the Finals, or will the underdog Toronto Raptors spoil yet another wish by LeBron?

In order to avoid a loss in the opener, the Raptors' backcourt would need all the help they could get from their teammates if they want to emerge or even have a chance to survive in this series.

While the Raptors were able to handle them during the regular season, the Cavaliers were not that accurate from the three-point line back then.

The Raptors relied heavily on the collective scoring of Lowry and DeRozan during the first two rounds. Do they still have enough gas on the tank? It doesn't really matter, because they are facing a Cavaliers team who has at least six proven scorers who can erupt anytime. Aside from the Cavs' big three of James, Irving, and Love, guys like Channing Frye, JR Smith, and Iman Shumpert can provide the offense when needed.

Two - All

Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving, JR Smith, Channing Frye, Richard Jefferson, and Iman Shumpert have all shot above .400 from deep. Adding LeBron's ability to penetrate the defense would pose problems for the Raptors.

The Cavs had enough rest because of their first and second round sweeps. They are also at full strength heading into the final stretch of the playoffs. It is easy to say that they have the advantage, but remember that the Raptors will enter their first ever Eastern Conference Finals, against the team they defeated twice in the regular season. They have the momentum and motivation on their side.

Rest - Momentum

Raptors' DeMarre Carroll was part of the Hawks team that got decimated by the Cavs in the Eastern Conference Finals last year, despite having the home court advantage. He decided to take his talents to Toronto and is now facing the same situation. He will have the privilege to guard four-time MVP LeBron James again. Will he be able to help the Raptors avoid the same fate that his former team suffered last year?

Interesting Story

As mentioned, Biyombo is expected to get extended playing time with Valanciunas out. He has proven himself during the second round when he kept his ground against Heat's Whiteside. Now, he will be matched-up against the scrappy Tristan Thompson.

DeRozan has mostly been effective offensively during the first two rounds, but he will be guarded by Smith, whose defense really improved since his arrival in Cleveland.

Cavs' Irving and Raptors' Lowry will surely be East's version of the Curry-Westbrook showdown we saw in the Western Conference Finals opener between Golden State and Oklahoma City.

Key Matchups

However, one of the main problems that the Raptors have to deal with is the absence of big man Jonas Valanciunas, who is not expected to play in the opener. Bismack Biyombo provided the offense and defense that Toronto needed against the Heat, but the Cavaliers are a different team. They have more bodies to throw at Biyombo, as compared to Miami, whose only reliable big was Hassan Whiteside.

DeRozan and co. surely would not back down from the Cavs, especially since they won the season series 2-1. They shot at least 50% in all of those games.

Toronto will head into this series still feeling the effects of their grueling match-ups with the Indiana Pacers and the Heat. The Raptors have had their ups and downs during the postseason, but the tandem of DeRozan and Kyle Lowry helped propel them to their first Eastern Conference Finals ever. The outstanding backcourt duo of the Raptors is averaging at least 20 points and five boards in the postseason.

The Cavs have shot remarkably well from the three-point line during the postseason, nailing at least 12 triples during their eight-game winning streak. They have made 134 treys in the postseason, better than any other playoff team, including the Warriors.

Cleveland is the only undefeated team in these playoffs, but how they have accomplished that feat is quite surprising.

However, the two squads walked on entirely different paths to get here. LeBron and the Cavs have dazzled in the postseason, making quick work of the Detroit Pistons in the first round and the Atlanta Hawks in the semifinals.

Both teams have their eyes on the NBA Finals, with the Cavs looking to redeem themselves after losing to the Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, the Raptors are four wins away from advancing to the grandest stage for the first time in the history of the franchise.

Unfortunately for them, DeMar DeRozan and the Toronto Raptors had other plans in mind.

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James wanted to meet his best friend Dwyane Wade and his Miami Heat teammates in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Hello everyone, my name is Ralph Orense, and I will be providing live commentary of Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors will begin their Eastern Conference Finals showdown later, 8:30pm ET at Quicken Loans Arena.