Philadelphia 76ers inform Ben Simmons he will be No. 1 pick
Ben Simmons will indeed be the No. 1 overall pick, sources have confirmed. | USA Today Sports

While other prospects for Thursday night's NBA Draft have traveled the nation seeking out workouts with NBA teams, LSU superstar forward Ben Simmons was forced to showcase his talent for just one franchise before securing a promise that he would shortly receive the chance to call that city home. 

Sixers Impressed With Simmons

Following Simmons' draft workout with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo reportedly informed the 6'10" 19-year-old that he will be chosen with the team's first overall pick in the draft. This concludes any presiding over the rumors that Simmons would be saddened with landing in Philadelphia, as he iterated that his trip to the City of Brotherly Love would be one of introduction to the team as the new face of the franchise. 

Simmons previously made waves in the NBA rumor mill by originally declining a face-to-face workout at the 76ers headquarters. However, this was due to agent Rich Paul's insistence that his client not audition for Philadelphia without the promise of the team selecting him with the first pick. 