Derrick Rose’s 30 point performance leads New York Knicks Past Boston Celtics, 117-106
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose drives the ball past Boston Celtics Guard Marcus Smart (36). Photo: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports.

The short-handed New York Knicks steal a win at the TD Garden and snapped the Boston Celtics seven-home game winning streak. 

Mindaugas Kuzminskas and Derrick Rose get Knicks Offense Started

New York Knicks Forward Mindaugas Kuzminskas (91) holds the ball against Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas. Photo courtesy of David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports.
Rookie Mindaugas Kuzminskas scored nine points on three-of-four shooting in the first period. Seven of those nine points came within the first three minutes of the contest. Derrick Rose chipped in eight points and the Knicks made their last six shots of the frame with Boston leading 34-31.

Willy Hernangomez Sparks Bench With Double-Digit Scoring

Another New York Knicks Rookie Willy Hernangomez, contributed big in the Knicks Win. During the second stanza of the game, Hernangomez scored 10 points and grabbed seven boards. Brandon Jennings and Justin Holiday combined for 12 points to give New York their highest-scoring first half of the season, 63 points. By halftime, New York’s bench dropped 33 points.

Isaiah Thomas Keeps Celtics Within Reach

Isaiah Thomas, who had nine points in the first half, scored eight quick points within the first three minutes of the third quarter. Boston outscored the Knickerbockers 29-25 but still trailed by five points.

Rose Showcases Big Fourth Quarter

With 7:57 left in regulation, New York committed their fourth team foul of the period. As a result, Jaylen Brown went to the free throw line. He converted on two free throws to cut the Knicks lead 97-96. Holiday and Courtney Lee then drained a three-pointer each to boost New York’s lead back up to seven. Rose followed it up with eight straight points and finished the frame with 12 points and seven boards.

Top Performers