Top 100 NBA Players: Akbari makes it right with his list

It's that time of the year where the rankings for NBA players are listed by sports media outlets and it's no different here at VAVEL USA. ESPN and Sports Illustrated recently listed their top 100 NBA players and it sure did cause a lot of stir with players in the league, media, and the NBA Twitter community. However, everyone has their own opinion and well... what can go wrong? Here is my list of the top 100 players in the league.

Players Ranked 100-91

100. Terrence Ross - Magic

99. Robin Lopez - Bulls

98. Marcin Gortat - Wizards

97. Rodney Hood - Jazz

96. Kelly Olynyk - Heat

95. Jamal Murray - Nuggets

94. Lance Stephenson - Pacers

93. Norman Powell - Raptors

92. George Hill - Kings

91. Jordan Clarkson - Lakers

Players Ranked 90-81

90. James Johnson - Heat

89. J.J. Redick - 76ers

88. D'Angelo Russell - Nets

87. Patrick Beverley - Clippers

86. Zach LaVine - Bulls

85. Wesley Matthews - Mavericks

84. Jabari Parker - Bucks

83. Julius Randle - Lakers

82. Markieff Morris - Wizards

81. Greg Monroe - Bucks

Will D'Angelo Russell bring ice to his veins to his new team in the Brooklyn Nets?

Photo: David Sherman/Getty Images

Players Ranked 80-71

80. Tristan Thompson - Cavaliers

79. Nerlens Noel - Mavericks

78. Rajon Rondo - Pelicans

77. Wilson Chandler - Nuggets

76. Dennis Schroder - Hawks

75. Jeff Teague - Timberwolves

74. Reggie Jackson - Pistons

73. Brook Lopez - Lakers

72. Derrick Favors - Jazz

71. Jonas Valanciunas - Raptors

The Raptors need Jonas Valanciunas to have a breakout season as it's overdue.

Photo: Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Players Ranked 70-61

70. Dwight Howard - Hornets

69. Hassan Whiteside - Heat

68. Dirk Nowitzki - Mavericks

67. Danilo Gallinari - Clippers

66. Trevor Ariza - Rockets

65. Jrue Holiday - Pelicans

64. Tobias Harris - Pistons

63. Tyreke Evans - Grizzlies

62. Ricky Rubio - Jazz

61. Jusuf Nurkic - Trail Blazers

Players Ranked 60-51

60. Nikola Vucevic - Magic

59. Lou Williams - Clippers

58. Eric Gordon - Rockets

57. Avery Bradley - Pistons

56. Clint Capela - Rockets

55. Harrison Barnes - Mavericks

54. Serge Ibaka - Raptors

53. Nicolas Batum - Hornets

52. Andre Iguodala - Warriors

51. Dion Waiters - Heat

Players Ranked 50-41

50. Otto Porter Jr. - Wizards

49. Steven Adams - Thunder

48. Dwyane Wade - Bulls

47. Jae Crowder - Cavaliers

46. Khris Middleton - Bucks

45. DeAndre Jordan - Clippers

44. Goran Dragic - Heat

43. C.J. McCollum - Trail Blazers

42. Myles Turner - Pacers

41. Al Horford - Celtics

Otto Porter signed a 4-year, $106M offer sheet from the Nets but the Wizards ended up matching it. We'll find out if he's really worth that much this season. Photo: David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Players Ranked 40-31

40. Devin Booker - Suns

39. Isaiah Thomas - Cavaliers

38. LaMarcus Aldridge - Spurs

37. Eric Bledsoe - Suns

36. Andre Drummond - Pistons

35. Victor Oladipo - Pacers

34. Bradley Beal - Wizards

33. Kevin Love - Cavaliers

32. Paul Millsap - Nuggets

31. Kristaps Porzingis - Knicks

Kristaps 'The Unicorn' Porzingis has one task this season and that's to make the All-Star team.

Photo: David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Players Ranked 30-21

30. Andrew Wiggins - Timberwolves

29. Joel Embiid - 76ers

28. Mike Conley - Grizzlies

27. Kemba Walker - Hornets

26. Carmelo Anthony - Knicks

25. Karl-Anthony Towns - Timberwolves

24. Marc Gasol - Grizzlies

23. Nikola Jokic - Nuggets

22. Blake Griffin - Clippers

21. Klay Thompson - Warriors

Watch out... Andrew Wiggins with Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns will take the West by surprise.

Photo: Jim Mone/Associated Press

Players Ranked 20-11

20. DeMar DeRozan - Raptors

19. Kyle Lowry - Raptors

18. Gordon Hayward - Celtics

17. John Wall - Wizards

16. Rudy Gobert - Jazz

15. Damian Lillard - Trail Blazers

14. DeMarcus Cousins - Pelicans

13. Kyrie Irving - Celtics

12. Jimmy Butler - Timberwolves

11. Draymond Green - Warriors

Players Ranked 10-1

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo - Bucks

9. Chris Paul - Rockets

8. Paul George - Thunder

7. Russell Westbrook - Thunder

6. Stephen Curry - Warriors

5. Anthony Davis - Pelicans

4. James Harden - Rockets

3. Kawhi Leonard - Spurs

2. Kevin Durant - Warriors

1. LeBron James - Cavaliers

This is LeBron's league until further notice. Photo: G Fiume/Getty Images

There you have it. My top 100 NBA players for the 2017-18 season. The results of this season will determine whether each player should be ranked higher or lower.

Stay tuned on Oct. 17 when the NBA tips-off once more.