Top 100 NBA Players: Akbari makes it right with his list

It's that time of the year where the rankings for NBA players are listed by sports media outlets and it's no different here at VAVEL USA. ESPN and Sports Illustrated recently listed their top 100 NBA players and it sure did cause a lot of stir with players in the league, media, and the NBA Twitter community. However, everyone has their own opinion and well... what can go wrong? Here is my list of the top 100 players in the league.
Players Ranked 100-91
100. Terrence Ross - Magic
99. Robin Lopez - Bulls
98. Marcin Gortat - Wizards
97. Rodney Hood - Jazz
96. Kelly Olynyk - Heat
95. Jamal Murray - Nuggets
94. Lance Stephenson - Pacers
93. Norman Powell - Raptors
92. George Hill - Kings
91. Jordan Clarkson - Lakers
Players Ranked 90-81
90. James Johnson - Heat
89. J.J. Redick - 76ers
88. D'Angelo Russell - Nets
87. Patrick Beverley - Clippers
86. Zach LaVine - Bulls
85. Wesley Matthews - Mavericks
84. Jabari Parker - Bucks
83. Julius Randle - Lakers
82. Markieff Morris - Wizards
81. Greg Monroe - Bucks
Players Ranked 80-71
80. Tristan Thompson - Cavaliers
79. Nerlens Noel - Mavericks
78. Rajon Rondo - Pelicans
77. Wilson Chandler - Nuggets
76. Dennis Schroder - Hawks
75. Jeff Teague - Timberwolves
74. Reggie Jackson - Pistons
73. Brook Lopez - Lakers
72. Derrick Favors - Jazz
71. Jonas Valanciunas - Raptors
Players Ranked 70-61
70. Dwight Howard - Hornets
69. Hassan Whiteside - Heat
68. Dirk Nowitzki - Mavericks
67. Danilo Gallinari - Clippers
66. Trevor Ariza - Rockets
65. Jrue Holiday - Pelicans
64. Tobias Harris - Pistons
63. Tyreke Evans - Grizzlies
62. Ricky Rubio - Jazz
61. Jusuf Nurkic - Trail Blazers
Players Ranked 60-51
60. Nikola Vucevic - Magic
59. Lou Williams - Clippers
58. Eric Gordon - Rockets
57. Avery Bradley - Pistons
56. Clint Capela - Rockets
55. Harrison Barnes - Mavericks
54. Serge Ibaka - Raptors
53. Nicolas Batum - Hornets
52. Andre Iguodala - Warriors
51. Dion Waiters - Heat
Players Ranked 50-41
50. Otto Porter Jr. - Wizards
49. Steven Adams - Thunder
48. Dwyane Wade - Bulls
47. Jae Crowder - Cavaliers
46. Khris Middleton - Bucks
45. DeAndre Jordan - Clippers
44. Goran Dragic - Heat
43. C.J. McCollum - Trail Blazers
42. Myles Turner - Pacers
41. Al Horford - Celtics
Players Ranked 40-31
40. Devin Booker - Suns
39. Isaiah Thomas - Cavaliers
38. LaMarcus Aldridge - Spurs
37. Eric Bledsoe - Suns
36. Andre Drummond - Pistons
35. Victor Oladipo - Pacers
34. Bradley Beal - Wizards
33. Kevin Love - Cavaliers
32. Paul Millsap - Nuggets
31. Kristaps Porzingis - Knicks
Players Ranked 30-21
30. Andrew Wiggins - Timberwolves
29. Joel Embiid - 76ers
28. Mike Conley - Grizzlies
27. Kemba Walker - Hornets
26. Carmelo Anthony - Knicks
25. Karl-Anthony Towns - Timberwolves
24. Marc Gasol - Grizzlies
23. Nikola Jokic - Nuggets
22. Blake Griffin - Clippers
21. Klay Thompson - Warriors
Players Ranked 20-11
20. DeMar DeRozan - Raptors
19. Kyle Lowry - Raptors
18. Gordon Hayward - Celtics
17. John Wall - Wizards
16. Rudy Gobert - Jazz
15. Damian Lillard - Trail Blazers
14. DeMarcus Cousins - Pelicans
13. Kyrie Irving - Celtics
12. Jimmy Butler - Timberwolves
11. Draymond Green - Warriors
Players Ranked 10-1
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo - Bucks
9. Chris Paul - Rockets
8. Paul George - Thunder
7. Russell Westbrook - Thunder
6. Stephen Curry - Warriors
5. Anthony Davis - Pelicans
4. James Harden - Rockets
3. Kawhi Leonard - Spurs
2. Kevin Durant - Warriors
1. LeBron James - Cavaliers
There you have it. My top 100 NBA players for the 2017-18 season. The results of this season will determine whether each player should be ranked higher or lower.
Stay tuned on Oct. 17 when the NBA tips-off once more.