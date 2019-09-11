Cassy Athena, the witch behind the lens

From High School games, through to private training to official NBA games, Cassy Athena has earned the title as one of the best basketball photographers in the United States.

The photographer, who was born in Los Angeles, California has not had a simple path to success. During her junior year in high school she was diagnosed with a head tumor, and despite not being cancerous, doctors chose to remove the mass, which occupied a part of her brain.

After that event, life would be seen with another perspective for Cassy, who just a few years later managed to graduate from Cal State Northridge University with an Arts degree. It didn't take long to devote herself fully to basketball, and her success has been so great that her photos have been published in places like SLAM, Sports Illustrated, Samsung, Billboard, Red Bull, Fox Sports, Dime Magazine, Slam Magazine, NBA , Under Armor, Nike, Jordan Brand, Monster Headphones and many more.

Several NBA athletes such as Lonzo Ball, Steph Curry, Marvin Bagley III, among others, have expressed their love for Athena, using special clothes with her name, as well as commenting on her social media posts.

The motivating story of Cassy Athena excites many, and we should not lose track of her, considering that she is the photographer of the most spectacular images in the association.

Athena leads a new wave of basketball photographers in the United States, with Cameron Look from California and Alex Subers from Philadelphia creating their own path in the sport too.