Historic summer for Marc Gasol

This past summer we were fortunate enough to witness some of the best months in the history of basketball. Marc Gasol was a prominent figure throughout these past months, who in addition to winning the NBA title last June with the Toronto Raptors, managed to represent the Spanish army and win the FIBA ​​World Championship in China.

The season in the association saw the center leave the Memphis Grizzlies for the first time in his career, after he was traded to the Canadian team in exchange of Jonas Valenciunas, Delon Wright and CJ Miles. Changing teams was good for Marc, who was averaging 9.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, which turned out to be essential for those led by Nick Nurse to win the first Larry O'Brien trophy in its history.

The summer road was just the beginning for Gasol, and just a few weeks later he would have to report back with Spain to embark on the trip to Oceania and Asia for the FIBA ​​World Cup. With a team full of injured players such as Pau Gasol, Nikola Mirotic and Serge Ibaka, Spain would travel with the goal of achieving the impossible. Since Marc wasn’t able to play the last edition of the 2016 Olympic Games due to a foot injury, the veteran center would return to the international stages hungry for revenge, having by his side, a point guard of the quality of Ricky Rubio.

After averaging 14.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, Gasol and Spain were crowned FIBA ​​champions, meaning the 36 year old veteran became the first basketball player in history to win an NBA and FIBA ​​title in the same summer.