San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Preseason 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 NBA Preseason. Kickoff time: 8:00pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Spurs vs Rockets.
Bryn Forbes leading the way
Even though the Spurs have DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge and DeJounte Murray, the leading scorer for Gregg Popovich's team in the preseason has been Bryn Forbes. The guard has 47 total points in his previous three games.
Open Practice
Ahead of their home game against the Spurs, Houston decided to do an 'Open Practice' and quite a lot of people showed up to the Toyota Center.
Big picture
This both teams will try to seek a playoff spot in the Western Conference this season. The Rockets main goal is to give that next step into the NBA Finals while the Spurs are trying to make the postseason for a 23rd. consecutive time.
New additions for Houston
Daryl Morey and the office from Houston did a good job this summer recruiting players, and they were able to bring in Russell Westbrook, Tyson Chandler, Ryan Anderson and Ben McLemore.
Houston Rockets
On the other hand, the Houston Rockets are 2-1 during this preseason, including playing two games against the Raptors in Asia as a part of the NBA Japan Games.
Season Opener for HOU
Housto will face the Bucks in their regular season opener next Thursday October 24th. at the Toyota Center.
Season Opener for SAS
San Antonio will kickoff the 2019/2020 NBA season next Wednesday October 23rd., when they host the New York Knicks.
San Antonio in need for a win
The Spurs have lost their three opening NBA Preseason games against the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans respectively.
How to watch Spurs vs Rockets Live TV and Stream
TV: AT&T SPORTSNET
Radio: SOUTHWEST, 790 KBME & 740 KTRH / 850 KEYH & 101.7 F, WOAI 1200AM
Internet: VAVEL USA
Houston at home
The game will be played at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX. Tipoff is expected to be at 8:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NBA preseason game: Spurs vs Rockets.
Welcome!
My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.