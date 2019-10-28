Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 NBA Season. Tip-off time: 7pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bulls vs Knicks.
Chicago's arrival
The Bulls arrived to NYC yesterday ahead of tonight's game against the Knicks.
Zach LaVine on rookie Coby White
LaVine on Coby: “I told y’all from the jump. I knew how good he was gonna be...it’s gonna be exciting, man....I got confidence in him. He’s fearless.”
Duo LaVine-Lauri
Zach LaVine currently leads the Bulls roster in PPG with 21.3 while Lauri Markkanen is averaging 11.7RPG (Highest in the team).
1-2 start for the Bulls
Chicago has won one out of the three games they have played in this beginning to the season.
No Smith Jr
Dennis Smith Jr. will miss Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls due the death of a close family member over the weekend.
More minutes from Frank Ntilikina
The entire Garden is chanting “WE WANT FRANK!” in the game against the Celtics as Dennis Smith Jr continues to struggle in the beginning of the season.
Tanking season?
David Fizdale's squad has a potential to become a really solid team in the East, having figures such as Marcus Morris, Julius Randle, Kevin Knox, Allonzo Trier, Mitchell Robinson, Wayne Ellington, RJ Barrett and Dennis Smith Jr.
Rookie in the front line
The third overall pick from the 2019 NBA Draft, RJ Barrett, is currently leading the team in scoring this season, averaging 21 points per game.
Tough start for New York
Even though they have showed to be a really hard working team, the New York Knicks started the season with an 0-3 record.
Last meeting
The last time these two teams played each other was back in April, when the Knicks defeated the Bulls at the United Center.
How to watch Bulls vs Knicks Live TV and Stream
Local TV: NBCSCH, MSG & NBA TV (PPV)
Radio: WSCR-AM 670 & ESPN NY 98.7
Internet: VAVEL USA
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 NBA Regular Season game: Bulls vs Knicks!
Welcome!
My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.