Middleton to miss 3-4 weeks with left thigh contusion

Khris Middleton reportedly will miss 3-4 weeks with a left thigh contusion, which was suffered during the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Although Middleton will miss significant time, Shams Charania from The Athletic reports there's no "serious damage" in the leg of the 28-year-old forward. Last year's All Star is averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists this season.

The team released an official statement regarding Middleton's injury.

''Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton sustained a left thigh contusion. He underwent an MRI and subsequent examination today by team physician Dr. William Raasch of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network. The exam confirmed the injury as a left thigh contusion. Middleton is expected to be sidelined for three-to-four weeks and his status will be updated as appropriate.''

Most likely, Mike Budenholzer and the Bucks will turn to young guards Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton and Donte DiVincenzo -- as well as veterans Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, Wesley Matthews and Kyle Korver -- to fill Middleton's minutes.

The forward has been really consistent over the last couple of seasons with the franchise, having missed only 5 games in the last two years. The Bucks will hope for a quick recover from the South Carolina native ahead of the remaining of the current NBA season.