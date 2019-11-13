Coby White sets rookie record

With the UNC Tar Heels Men's Basketball Coach, Roy Williams, in the stands of the United Center, the Bulls rookie, Coby White, put on an absolute show last night against the New York Knicks.

The 19-year-old scored 27 points in 27 minutes of play. The impressive thing about his stat line is that White recorded 23 points in the fourth quarter alone. Coby also became the youngest player in NBA history to make seven three-pointers, set a Bulls franchise record for three-pointers in a quarter, and tied the franchise record for three-pointers in a half.

In the postgame interview, Bulls Coach, Jim Boylen, acknowledged Coby White after his historic night at the United Center.

“Coby was terrific. The beauty in Coby's game is he let it come to him, and also we found him. We kept finding him and feeding him. He was just terrific."

UNC's very own was the first player from North Carolina to be drafted in the first round by the Bulls since Michael Jordan in 1984. White is one of the key pieces for the Bulls future, and the fact that the roster is being led by Zach LaVine, a 24-year-old, shows how much potential this young team has.