The Toronto Raptors are proving the worth of great depth 

Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka have played only 8 games this season, but in those 8 games, they performed at an incredibly high level. When the both of them went out, the Raptors were in serious trouble, as they did not have enough quality replacements to keep up their 6-2 start. Or so everyone thought.

10 games later, and Toronto are still in commanding position in the East, thanks in no small part to Pascal Siakam, but also four players who have gone under-the-radar. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Chris Boucher, Terence Davis and Matt Thomas have all stepped up considerably with the important pair sidelined.

Hollis-Jefferson provides relentless energy, hustle and a knack for being in the right place at the right time. His most notable performance came in an 8 point win over Portland, where he scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds on 6 of 8 shots in just under 26 minutes of game time.

Boucher is an athletic stretch four who looks a much improved rebounder, especially on the offensive end. He has had 3 games with 5 or more offensive rebounds, along with his scratchy three point shooting and tenacious ability to finish above the rim.

3 and D specialist Terence Davis has shot lights out this season, unable to handle the ball well but specialises when Lowry and VanVleet are on the floor with him. This has given the Raptors valuable shooting around a drive-heavy player in Siakam. Davis has had five games with 3 or more made threes, and has only attempted over 6 once.

Finally, Matt Thomas has played by far the least out of the four, but he is an exceptional shooter who has shot 53.8% from deep this season. He provides almost nothing else (1.1 rebounds, 0.3 assists), but shooting in today's league is invaluable and Thomas certainly provides that.

As long as those four continue to produce, the Raptors will be absolutely fine without Ibaka and Lowry, and when they return Toronto will be even more formidable.