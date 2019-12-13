Adam Silver announces 29th NBA G League team in Mexico City

The NBA will launch a G League team in Mexico starting the 2020-21 season. The NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, announced the news prior to the start of the NBA Mexico City Games 2019.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced the creation of the NBA G League's 29th team in Mexico City during a press conference at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico.

''Starting next year we'll be launching an NBA G League team in Mexico City. Our partner will be Capitanes, and they will also be the 29th. team in the G League next season.'' Adam Silver said. ''This is truly an historic moment, not only for the NBA but also for our market in Mexico and LatinAmerica in general.''

Since last summer everyone in the league knew the G League team was coming to Mexico. The only thing missing was the proper arena in the city, and most likely the Capitanes will play at the Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera, which has a capacity of 5,242 people.

The NBA also opened their first official store in the country before the start of the games, which shows the commitment the league has with the fans from Mexico.