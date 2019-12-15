Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA 2019 

ADVERTISEMENT
Spencer Dinwiddie continues to lead the charge for Brooklyn
Backup Point Guard Spencer Dinwiddie has been playing incredibly since the injury to Kyrie Irving, leading the team with multiple big performances to win the Nets games.
76ers' Tobias Harris rounding into form
Tobias Harris has been playing incredibly well of late, averaging 24.9 points on 48.6% from the field in his last 7 games. Expect another big night from him tomorrow.
Nets Team News
Superstar duo Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will not play this game, Durant expected to miss the rest of the season and Irving still not completing full contact work. Caris Levert will miss the game and Nic Claxton is day-to-day.
76ers Team News
Jonah Bolden and Zhaire Smith are both out for the game, with Al Horford day to-day.
Expect a tooth-and-nail battle in Brooklyn
With the Nets having won 7 of their last 10 games with Kyrie Irving sidelined, this game is shaping up as a contest between two exciting teams chasing Eastern Conference playoff positioning. Brooklyn are 7-5 at home, while Philadelphia come in with a 6-7 road record.
How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: NBC Philadelphia, YES Network
If you want to directly stream it: FuboTV
Tip-off time
The Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets match will be played at the Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, USA. The tip-off is scheduled at 6pm ET.
