Eric Bledsoe to Return Against the Chicago Bulls

Eric Bledsoe, the Milwaukee Bucks' starting point guard, is set to return against the Chicago Bulls on December 30th after missing 8 games with a right fibula avulsion fracture.

Prior to his injury, Bledsoe had been averaging 15 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game. While point guards are often the main driver of a team's offense, Bledsoe's absence has hurt the Bucks' defense more than their offense.

In 25 games that both Bledsoe and Giannis have played, the Bucks have boasted an offense and defense that are 5.6 points and 6.7 points per 100 possessions better than league average respectively. In the six games the Bucks have played with Bledsoe but without Giannis, they have had an offense and defense that are 5.7 points and 3.3 points better than league average.

Bledsoe's strength and speed on the defensive end will certainly help the Bucks particularly against score-first guards like the Bulls' Zach Lavine.