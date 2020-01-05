Vince Carter makes history in the NBA 

Drafted in 1998 and Vince Carter is still getting minutes in the NBA, and as an veteran, he is paving the way for the young core of the Atlanta Hawks, who are struggling in the current season.

Carter has played over 1500 games in the league, and now he is officially the first player in NBA history to play in four separate decades (1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s).

The player from Daytona Beach has played for 8 different organizations since his debut in the NBA more than 20 years ago, and has been named as an All Star 8 times. Throughout his career, 'VC' averages 16.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Carter, 42, is 101 games away from equalizing Robert Parish as the player with the most amount of games played in the history of the NBA (1,611). Even though Vince has announced this will be his last season, he won't tie the games played by Parish, but is still an amazing accomplishment to last 22 years as a player in the association.

Carter also happens to be the only person in NBA history to play 22 or more seasons, which is why his legacy will never be forgotten.