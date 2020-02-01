Bulls vs Raptors: LIVE Stream Online and Scores Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
Tribute to KLow
Raptors honor Kyle Lowry with a video for making his 6th. All-Star appearance (franchise-record). pic.twitter.com/gA1hOX0xzA— Eddie V (@Eduardo_VH99) February 2, 2020
VAVEL USA IN THE HOUSE
🔥 @VAVELcom in the @Raptors house. Go get it, @Eduardo_VH99. pic.twitter.com/cPA2G95xr7— Аlan Núñez (@NunezAlan) February 2, 2020
Pascal Siakam bringing it up the court and creating his own offense, so smooth. pic.twitter.com/G8BHqxmNGx— Stephen Noh (@StephNoh) February 2, 2020
3 of the #Bulls' first 4 buckets have been from the three-point line.— Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) February 2, 2020
STREAM: https://t.co/7onLa4b2t0 pic.twitter.com/Ust66aY5eb
All-Star connection pic.twitter.com/lxj4K7SbrY— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 2, 2020
Chicago Five
Before 🏈today, tune in for some hoops!— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 2, 2020
Toronto Five
Tonight’s @Invisalign starting lineup. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/ZGGeFWLlOQ— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 2, 2020
Memorial
Seeking history
Consistency
Pascal and Serge warming up
NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam takes the floor alongside Serge Ibaka! pic.twitter.com/F5kDQz20eH— Eddie V (@Eduardo_VH99) February 2, 2020
LaVine and VanVleet take the floor
Bulls Injury Report
Bulls Centers doing work
Bulls Bigs Christian Felicio and Daniel Gafford are the first ones to take the floor at Toronto. @SamSmithHoops @KCJHoop @CTSBulls pic.twitter.com/MZb3KsL6Vl— Eddie V (@Eduardo_VH99) February 2, 2020
Our live coverage begins!
Lauri Markkanen Injury Report
INJURY UPDATE:— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 24, 2020
Lauri Markkanen underwent an MRI of his right hip at Rush Hospital on Jan. 23 which revealed an early stress reaction of his right pelvis. Following a period of rest, Markkanen will resume basketball related activities with a full return anticipated in 4-6 weeks.
Norman Powell Injury Report
Arena & Tipoff
Scotiabank Arena • Toronto, ON
Many Injuries for the Bulls
Franchise Record
Raptors ON FIRE
Losing streak
All-Star Snub?
- Zach LaVine on not making the All-Star team.
The Bulls player is averaging 25 points per game.
Last meeting
How to watch Bulls vs Raptors Live TV and Stream
Radio: WSCR-AM 670, Sportsnet 590 The FAN
Internet: VAVEL USA