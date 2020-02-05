Rosters revealed for the Celebrity All-Star Game

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and Chicago-native, Michael Wilbon have been named by the NBA as the coaches for this coming NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

The league made the official announcement and the final rosters have been revealed for the All-Star Celebrity Game. As always there will be a mix of celebrities from film, TV, and music as well as multiple NBA and WNBA legends.

Chance The Rapper will captain Smith's team, which will feature a former Celebrity Game MVP in Quavo, as well as the Las Vegas Aces Forward A'ja Wilson.

That roster will be complemente by Darius Miles, Taylor Bennett, LaRoyce Hawkins, Anthony "Spice" Adams, Ronnie 2K, Marc Lasry, Katelyn Ohashi, and Lil Rel Howery.

On the other hand, Wilbon's team will be captained by Common, and includes another former Celebrity Game MVP in Famous Los. Bad Bunny, Chelsea Gray, Quentin Richardson, Hannibal Buress, Kane Brown, Jon Batiste, Jidenna, Alex Moffat and Chef Jose Andres will also be in Wilbon's squad.

The 2020 NBA All Star Celebrity Game will take place on Friday, February 14 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.